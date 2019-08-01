Keisha Grey Biography

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Keisha Grey is a former American pornographic actress. Let’s learn more about her life and career.

Early Life

On 9th June, 1994, in Tampa, Florida, USA, Kelsey Marie Caproon was brought into this world. She’s of Irish and Spanish descent. She is a fan of old school classic rock, and enjoys skateboarding with her friends.

Career

Keisha’s first job was at a café and at a pizza parlor. In 2013, she became a part of the adult film industry. She has been a fan of pornography before she became a pornographic actress. Sasha Grey and James Deen were her favorite performers, and because of her fascination with Sasha, her agents wanted her stage name to be Grey. During high school, everyone called her Keisha, so Keisha Grey became her stage name.

Adult websites Grey worked for include Brazzers, Reality Kings, Twistys, and BangBros.

Grey’s first feature was produced by HardX. She’s been featured on numerous interracial and gangbang scenes. My First Interracial for Blacked.com included her first interracial scene, while her first interracial anal scene was for Stacked 3. In Gangbang Me 2 was her first gangbang and first double penetration scene.

Awards

Keisha Grey has been nominated for numerous awards for her adult film scenes. She also won some awards including NightMoves Awards in category Best New Starlet (Editor’s Choice) (2014), AVN Award in category Best Group Sex Scene (2016), and NightMoves Award in category Best Boobs (Fan Choice) (2016).

Private Life

Keisha Grey has piercings in her nose and navel. She has few tattoos, including lotus flower, Buddism symbol, Gemini symbol, and Yin and Yang.