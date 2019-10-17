Kelly Cass Net Worth, Career, Life

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Kelly Cass is a talented lady who is a famous TV face for a long time. First, she started a career as a model, but later on, she began a journalism career. She is most famous as a reporter and weather forecaster. Currently, Kelly is a part of the television station Weather Channel. Cass has an impressive career on the television.

If you would love to find out details about Kelly’s life and career, keep reading our article below.

Early Life

Kelly Cass was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States of America on 27 November 1973. She has American nationality. Names of her parents and siblings are not known, but it’s a fact that Cass has four siblings. Also, she mentioned a couple of times that she has a close bond with her mother. Kelly also said that her mother always took good care of her and her looks.

Kelly finished high school in Atlanta and later on continued education at Adelphi University and got a Bachelor’s degree in communication. Besides, she has diplomas from Yonsei University and Mississippi State University, where she obtained a degree in Broadcast Meteorology.

Professional Career

At the beginning of her career, she worked as a model and had success in it. In that period, she was traveling a lot, and for some period, she even lived in Seoul, South Korea. Cass was a part of the exchange program and studied there, in addition to modeling.

Her first job as a meteorologist was in the WTZA station in Atlanta, Georgia. Later on, Kelly continued a career at WRGB-TV station in New York. In that TV station, she stayed for seven years and then began a career with The Weather Channel. Currently, she is still working in the same position and has a lot of different tasks. Cass is a host, anchor, and weather reporter.

Also, she did various part-time jobs for stations like WKRN-TV Nashville and WXIA-TV 11 Live News.

In her career, Cass got a lot of awards, such as the New York State Broadcasting Award.

Kelly Cass’s Personal Life

Kelly met her boyfriend, Chris Bee, in high school. They were in a relationship for a long time, and later on, they decided to get married.

The couple has three kids together, two daughters and a son.

Net Worth

As you could see from our article, Kelly has a fantastic career. Naturally, she has accumulated a lot of money on her account. Kelly Cass’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be more than $5 million.