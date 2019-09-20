Kenan Smith Net Worth

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Kenan Smith is a football coach whose work, and dedication has brought him a lot of fame, recognition, and fortune. If you want to know more about this successful NFL coach, like what is his family like, how old is he, how he got to be as successful as he is today, and as well as what is his net worth in this 2019 year, then you should take a more in-depth look into our article, as we are going to lay all the information we gathered about him to you.

Bio

Kenan Smith’s zodiac sign is Virgo, as he was born on September 18, 1981. He was born in San Jose, a place which is located in the state of California, in the United States of America. Kenan Smith went to Oak Grove High School in the state of California, and upon finishing, Smith went on to attend Sacramento State University. During his time at the Sacramento State University, Smith was in Sacramento Bulldogs and their football team, and he was the team’s wide receiver as well as the Sacramento Bulldogs’ captain.

Regarding his family, there aren’t any known information, as Kenan Smith never really talked about his family. We don’t know whether he has any siblings and with whom he grew up with. We also don’t know if his parents are still around and what are their names. Until Kenan Smith decides to share those pieces of information to the rest of the world and to the public, we won’t be able to further enlighten some personal details from Kenan Smith’s early life and childhood.

Kenan Smith graduated in 2005. He obtained a degree in Business Administration.

Career

During his time at Sacramento Bulldogs, Smith became a two-sport star. In addition to playing football, he was also a sprinter. Upon graduating from Sacramento State University, young Kenan Smith found a job. He served as a marketing intern at the University of Michigan. That was in 2004, and he worked for their athletics department. In 2005 he managed to obtain a Master’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Michigan, and in that same year, he became assistant to the marketing head. Due to the fact that he didn’t manage to play for the NFL, he found himself another way in which he could be a part of the NFL.

In 2010 he was named assistant coach, and he was the primary person to be involved in wide receivers at the Anderson University. Smith became involved in the NFL in 2014, when he got the position of Offensive Assistant Coach for St. Louis Rams. The team had six wins and a total of ten losses while Smith server as the Offensive Assistant Coach. He was in their squad for one year, and in 2016 he was named Assistant Wide Receivers Coach for Los Angeles Rams. However, he lost his job in that same year when the Los Angeles Rams lost against New England Patriots. The score was 26-10 in favor of the New England Patriots.

Personal life

Kenan Smith doesn’t really talk about his own life. For that reason, as we mentioned before, we don’t have any information about his early life and his family. Regarding his romantic relationship, well we do have some information about that. In November 2016, Smith confirmed his relationship on Instagram, and the girl he was dating is named Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey Vonn is an Olympian, specializing in ski racing.

Kenan Smith and Lindsey Vonn dated for a while, and they went through bad and good times together. Vonn was by Smith’s side when he lost his job, and Smith supported Vonn trough her knee injury. Unfortunately, Vonn had a busy time when she was preparing for the Olympic Games in 2018, and because of that, their relationship suffered a great deal, and they had to split up in 2018. Vonn continued dating, while there aren’t any known information about Smith’s romantic life afterward. As far as we know, Smith is currently single.

Net worth

Kenan Smith had a great professional career, and despite the fact that he couldn’t play at the NFL, he found a way to participate in some way. In 2019, Kenan Smith’s estimated net worth is around $1 million.