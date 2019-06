Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celeb Brides Who Wore Vera Wang

I don’t know much about weddings, but one thing I do know, to quote Anthony, Charlotte’s main gay on “Sex and the City,” is that when it comes to the dress, “you go Wang.” And if anyone is going to have the best of the best on their wedding day, it’s Kim Kardashian . When the reality TV star married Kris Humphries she wore not one, not two, but three Vera Wang gowns. That’s the strapless ball gown she wore for the ceremony, above, and then she changed into two other dresses (also ivory) over the course of the night.