Kitchen Remodel 2019-Tips on how to arrange your kitchen according to the latest trends

A few decades ago, people did not pay too much attention to the kitchen design. However, today we can say with confidence that the kitchen has become one of the most important rooms in every home. First of all, because it’s the place where everyone comes together, eat together and enjoy, as well. The habit of many people has become often to remodel their kitchens and follow latest trends, but sometimes it can be difficult to decide whether such a design or detail fits into the whole arrangement of this room.

If you are in a similar problem or simply want to renovate your kitchen, then you are in the right place. In the following text that we have prepared for you, you will be able to find out what are the top 10 tips for kitchen remodel 2019. Also, you will not have to worry about fitting certain details, because if you follow our trending tips you will definitely not have problems with such things. So, if you’re ready, let’s start.

1. Smart Kitchens

Great change that we have received in the past few decades is certainly the technology that may have been most advanced in the past decade. First of all, there are numerous electronic devices and other useful gadgets that help us daily. However, today, technology is involved in many elements of a kitchen. Just remember that there are smart taps, refrigerators and so on. That’s why the ideal name for this kind of kitchen would be ‘smart kitchen’.

A lot of house owners want such devices to make their everyday life as easy as possible, so the whole house is remodeled to be smart. Of course, this also includes the kitchen as one of the most important rooms in the home. However, if a person does not want to have so many smart things in the kitchen, it can always keep the old look with the addition of several modern things.

First of all, we think of very useful gadgets such as tap sensors that react if your hands are below, then smart refrigerators that alert you to buying food, and of course the coffee maker who can make you the first morning coffee. In addition, we have smart lighting systems that you can control over your smartphone. Simply, some technological innovations are definitely great and there is no doubt that they should be part of every kitchen.

2. Cabinet Color-Do Not Be Afraid to Try with Dark Furniture

For many years back, the classic color of cabinets in incredibly many kitchens around the world was white. However, the time has come for certain changes. According to all designers, it is expected that 2019 will be the beginning of domination of darker colors of kitchen furniture. We believe that you will follow the trend and that you will try to start remodeling of your kitchen by selecting a cabinet that will not be white. Be creative and choose some other color that will fit into your vision of an ideal kitchen.

We must note that some of the most popular colors at the time of writing this text are blue and green, as well as their shades such as emerald green, black, plum but also navy. The right color choice is definitely one of the most important factors that will affect the overall atmosphere of this room and your mood, as well.

If you choose darker shades, you will notice that your meal area has become more elegant and luxurious. However, there is one very important thing, which is to make sure that your kitchen does not become too dark because it’s not the goal to create something like that. Since it is now modern to have a dark-colored cabinet, try to make the rest of the room brighter in order to create the right effect.

3. Streamlined Designs, Textures and Materials

Very popular styles of kitchen arrangement were mid-century modern and farmhouse styles. The situation is currently similar because these styles are still high on the list of popularity. However, there are also new styles that imply simplicity and clean lines that are modern these days.

This new way of designing your kitchen implies that classic cabinets on the walls are now replaced with those that are built into the walls. This way, it will keep the valuable space usable and allow you better accessibility to all the necessary things on the shelves inside the kitchen furniture.

Word ‘streamlined’ can seem as describing some boring and unattractive style of kitchen design, but this is not true. First of all, you have to choose the appropriate materials that will fit perfectly into your wishes, and we believe that the excellent solution would be materials that have texture. This can significantly contribute to the luxurious and elegant look of the room, and we consider that rough cut wood is a classic and always excellent solution in all the kitchens.

Try to include floor tiles that resemble natural materials such as marble or processed stone. Also, a rather interesting solution is to get a natural stone that can bring a very nice effect to the overall appearance of the room. Therefore, the key word for selecting a material is ‘texture’ and you need to focus on it.

4. Quartz is one of the best materials

Surely, one of the most important decisions when remodel your kitchen is to choose the right material for kitchen countertops. There is no doubt that the quartz is by far the best solution, which has been for many years a favorite material for a large number of designers. Its main characteristics are durability, not demanding maintenance, and it is important to note that quartz is an anti-microbiological material. In addition to it, a great solution is also a granite that is just a bit more demanding when it comes to maintaining your kitchen countertop.

Previous design of kitchen countertops meant the same finishes and colors, so it was a problem. However, in the past decades, technology has made significant progress in each segment, so it has enabled manufacturers of these products to offer their customers finishes that were similar to natural textures.

Additionally, the color range has been expanded, so white, taupe, gray and creamy finishes are now very popular. Although countertops are certainly a very important part of every kitchen, we can say that sinks are equally important and that it is important to match the one you choose with countertop design. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the popularity on the market of sinks made of composite materials, as well as the constant presence of those made of stainless steel.

5. Effective Storage

Earlier we mentioned the evolution in designing kitchen cabinetry, so the classic wall cabinets began to be replaced with those who are built into the wall. This is completely logical because everyone wants to use the space that is in the kitchen in the best possible way. For example, if your kitchen is spacious, you can buy classic kitchen cabinetry. However, the problem arises if you do not have too much space and you have to use every inch as rationally as possible.

However, let’s assume that most of the kitchen has classic shelves and drawers. This means that the owner of the house will have to use various solutions in order to store everything in the best way. Drawer dividers can help with this if you use them for utensils and cutlery, also pull-outs, roll-out caddies and similar useful things. Make sure you get everything that can help you have the most effective storage.

6. A new style of appliances

If your goal is to try to cook some food in your remodeled kitchen, then you will definitely need appliances. As well as many things that are symbols of the kitchen, they have gone through big changes over the previous decades. That’s why today you have the opportunity to buy appliances in various finishes and colors in all electronics stores.

Remember the period of, for example, ten years ago when most of the offer was white appliances. Now, the situation is completely different and the choice is much more diverse. For example, in the market there are stoves that can be found in bright blues and ruby ​​reds shades. In addition to the very interesting color range, these appliances have a retro design that can be pretty cool.

When we are talking about retro-designed appliances, you can also buy a refrigerator that will ideally fit in with the aforementioned stove. There are also induction cook-tops that can be found in great number of kitchens and their popularity has grown over the past several years, so you can think about buying something like that. We have to say that this is a more expensive solution because it means that you have to buy a separate oven.

Significant progress has been made in the case of the oven. For example, there are now these appliances that are equipped with Bluetooth which means you can control them remotely and this is a great advantage. All you need is a smartphone.

7. Hardwood Flooring or Ceramic Tiles

This can be a very difficult question because both materials are quite popular and there is no doubt that everyone has their own reason for choosing one of these two when it comes to kitchen remodeling. First of all, hardwood flooring is a solution that will require a little more difficult maintenance.

Maybe this is a fact that can make you to pick ceramic tiles. Again, we have to mention technology that has made great progress when it comes to kitchen arrangement. For example, there are floor tiles that look absolutely the same as a wooden floor, but unlike it are easier to maintain. There are also various designs, such as stone. It is remarkable that the tiles are perfectly made so that even their texture is almost identical to the texture of natural stone. Indeed, there are no limits here and only depends on you, which solution you will choose.

8. Kitchen Islands

Kitchen islands are definitely another of the trends you want in your kitchen because they are very practical. Unlike some time ago, kitchen islands have become a central place in your kitchen and, in addition, are really multifunctional. For example, you can use it as a storage space because it usually has additional drawers and shelves that contribute to the effective use of space.

Additionally, this extra space means you can set up less kitchen cabinets to keep your room spacious and use those walls for something else. In addition to these advantages, kitchen island has a seat that means you can use it as a kitchen table when you are lunching together with your family or perhaps as a bar.

9. Interesting Backsplashes

Backsplashes are another segment in the kitchen that has gone through changes in the past couple of years. For example, earlier subway tiles were popular, however, trends are changing. So now, different dimensions, textures and tile colors are popular. Simply, the possibilities are infinite and it’s just a matter of which solution, size, color, texture and design of tiles do you most like and fit into your vision of a perfect kitchen.

Try, first of all, to fit the color of the tiles with the rest of your kitchen furniture so there will not be too much contrast that can be a bit rough. When remodeling your kitchen, it is necessary to keep in mind that every detail is consistent with the other and in some way connected to a compact entity.

When choosing a tile, it is our advice that you focus on large tiles because they are now popular, and in addition, they cover a large surface so they are easier to install. As for materials, the choice is really great because there are those made of wood, stainless steel, marble, copper, quartz and other materials. The list is too big to mention each one.

10. Connecting with the Patio or Backyard

As a last tip, we would like to highlight the connection of your kitchen with, for example, the patio or the backyard. This would be an ideal solution because you would have way out to get to your garden where you can continue to enjoy after lunch, but also increase the natural light in your kitchen, which would make this room more spacious. Of course, for this you will need proper big glass outdoor to allow sunlight to light up the kitchen.

Now that you’ve learned about the trends in the kitchen remodel 2019, we believe that you will be able to create a perfect place for lunch and enjoyment with your family.