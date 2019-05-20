Staggered Mini-Shelves Make For Chic Storage

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It can be hard to get creative with your decor in shoebox-sized apartments. (Unless, of course, you count using half of your bed for shoe storage “creative” instead of plain sad.) Those of us who’ve grown accustomed to the tiny space, however, have learned to jump on every opportunity for adorableness that can be had without making tight quarters even tighter. When we saw these staggered mini-shelves, we got excited. They’re a cute, easy-to-install way to say make shelves a little more visually interesting than they’d normally be. Though the mini-shelves are used for sunglasses here, they’d work great for displaying any collection you’ve got, from sparkly jewelry to that epic action figure collection.

Original by: Lily Q