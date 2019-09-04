Top 10 Best Granite Cleaners 2019

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you always on the hunt to find the perfect granite cleaner that would make your kitchen countertop sparkle?

Well, your quest has come to an end because, in this post, we have compiled a list of best granite cleaners 2019. It offers 10 different options for you to pick from, including the best priced and highest rated ones.

Don’t forget to check out our top pick, which is the most suitable one for granite cleaning purposes amongst the hundreds advertised on Amazon.

The JAWS Granite Cleaner and Polish bottle is everyone’s favorite on Amazon. Many people have tested it, and are highly satisfied with its cleaning capabilities, which is evident from its 5-star rating. Let’s have a look at what makes this granite cleaner stand out from the others.

Pros:

The package includes two refill pods.

It is environmental-friendly because you can reuse the bottle by filling it with water and adding the extra cleaner and polish that comes in the package.

It is biodegradable.

Jaws uses a streak-free formula, which ensures that the granite is cleaned by a single wipe.

It is versatile because you can use it for other natural stone surfaces as well.

If you are in search of a granite cleaner, which is not only affordable but efficient as well, then check the Granite Gold Daily Cleaner Spray and Refill Value Pack. This USA-made formula will cost you less than $10 but will make sure that the granite surface is spotless.

Pros:

The package contains a spray bottle (24-oz) and a refill container (64-oz).

It is biodegradable, non-toxic and non-acidic. Furthermore, it doesn’t contain ammonia or phosphates; therefore, you can use it on countertops where food is placed.

It has a pleasant citrusy smell.

It leaves no stains, thanks to its streak-free formula.

You can use it for other natural stones’ cleaning, including ceramic and porcelain tiles.

Cons:

As the name suggests, it is a daily cleanser, so you’ll need to wipe the surface daily to keep it shiny.

As we promised, we are sharing our top pick among the best granite cleaners 2019, the Weiman Granite Cleaner and Polish. It is quite popular on Amazon due to its specialized formula, which not only cleans the surface but also adds depth to it. We chose it over other cleaners due to the following reasons:

Pros:

Its specialized formula removes stains without leaving a haze.

It accentuates the natural patterns of the granite surface by adding depth.

Weiman’s cleaner has a neutral pH, which safeguards the stone’s surface against discoloration.

You can use it on all types of natural stones.

One major issue with daily cleaners is lack of shine. Their regular application dulls the surface, and you’re forced to get the granite professionally polished.

However, this won’t happen, if you use TriNova Granite Cleaner and Polish for Daily Use. What are its other advantages? Let’s have a look!

Pros:

It leaves a pleasant smell after cleaning.

It ensures that the granite surface is sparkling, without any residue or haze.

Its daily usage doesn’t result in dulling.

It has a neutral pH and doesn’t contain acids.

Apart from granite, you can use it for cleaning other surfaces, such as laminate, slate and Silestone.

Cons:

It is costly as compared to other granite cleaners.

It has a cancer warning on the packaging, which is concerning because many customers use it on surfaces that come in contact with food.

Are you in search of a natural granite cleaner to keep your countertops and floors clean and shiny?

If yes, then Howard GM5012 Natural Granite and Marble Cleaner is what you need in your cleaning supplies. It is derived from vegetables, so you can use it with confidence to clean the kitchen countertops.

Pros:

It doesn’t contain harsh chemicals.

It is made from natural ingredients, derived from plants.

You can order it either scent-free or with a lemongrass-lime fragrance.

It doesn’t contain any toxic materials; therefore, you can use it on surfaces where food is prepared.

Cons:

It contains coconut oil, which makes it slightly greasy.

The easiest process of granite cleaning, no doubt, is through wipes. All you need to do is open the cannister, pull out a wipe and scrub away the dirt and grease. The question is, which is the best wipe for this purpose?

Don’t worry! you don’t need to test out several hundred options on Amazon, we’ve done it for you. Our top pick in granite wipes 2019 is MiracleWipes for Granite and Stone. Here’s why:

Pros:

These wipes clean out the dirt and grime stuck on the countertops in just a few scrubs.

They have a neutral pH, which ensures that the granite doesn’t become dull after cleaning.

It is versatile and you can use it for multiple surfaces, such as soapstone, marble and quartz.

Each package contains 2 packs of wipes.

If you dislike ordering granite cleaning supplies frequently, then you should get your hands on the Magic Granite Cleaner and Polish. This package contains 4 packs of items and some freebies at av inexpensive price. You can also buy it in a pack of 6.

Now, coming towards its cleaning capabilities. Here’s why it is the best fit for your granite countertops:

Pros:

Its balanced pH protects the stone against deterioration.

It enhances the natural veins of the stone surface.

Its specialized formula makes sure that there aren’t any stains left.

You can use it on multiple stone surfaces, such as Quartz, Laminate and Marble etc.

Another Weiman product that qualifies to be a part of our best granite cleaners 2019 list is Weiman Granite Wipes. You can choose according to your usage from two packages, one contains 2 packs, while the other contains 4.

These wipes are an easy and inexpensive solution for quick cleaning sessions after every meal prep. Some of their note-worthy features include:

Pros:

These wipes improve the dull granite surface.

Their balanced pH makes sure that there aren’t any streaks left. Furthermore, it also protects against discoloration.

They accentuate the natural patterns of the stone surface.

These wipes work wonders on all type of non-porous sealed surfaces.

Do you dislike fragrance in your granite cleaners? Well, we have an option for you, which not only makes the countertops spotless, but it also doesn’t have any smell in it, the Theory. All-Purpose Cleaner. It has natural ingredients, which ensure that there aren’t any spots left behind after cleaning. Its other noteworthy features include:

It doesn’t have any smell or color.

It contains natural ingredients; therefore, it is safe to use around pets and kids.

It has a pH of 7.5, which is safe and highly suitable for streak-free cleaning.

You can also use it for cleaning carpets and glass.

Are you tired of ordering granite cleaners every now and then? Well, you won’t have to do that, if you buy HMK P324 Liquid Stone Maintenance Soap Concentrate 1-Liter Daily Granite & Marble Cleaner.

This cleaner has a coverage of 1,000 square feet/liter. All you need to do is add one cap of the cleaner in a spray bottle of 16-oz and use it to scrape away the grease and dirt accumulated on the granite surface.

Pros:

It has a neutral pH, which is compatible with all types of granite sealers.

It has a coverage of 8000 sq. ft/L.

You can use this cleaner to clean granite in two simple steps; first, spray it, and then wipe it off with a soft cloth.

Its specialized formula cleans all kinds of natural stones.

Lastly, we’d like to share our secret of picking the most suitable granite cleaner. First, check whether its ingredients are natural or not. Second, make sure that it has a neutral pH. Also, ensure that it works against dullness and discoloration.

The options reviewed earlier are our picks for the best granite cleaners 2019. Choose one of them for your home’s granite cleaning purposes, and you’ll thank us later for your sparkling countertops. Furthermore, let us know your favorite cleaner in the comments. It’s always a pleasure to know about our beloved readers’ reviews on these items.