Not only are kitchens among the most used spaces in a home, but they also have a major impact on the salability and price when it comes time for the homeowners to move on — so they are a great investment. A kitchen remodeling can be expensive, so it is important that you do it the right way with reputable contractors and talented designers.

Even if you’re working with a qualified designer and contractor, or preferably a company that does both design and build, knowing the basics of kitchen remodeling will help you achieve your dream kitchen.

We sought kitchen remodeling advice from Chicago’s Chi Renovation & Design (https://www.chirenovation.com/) and they shared these 10 great tips with us:

1. Pick Your Layout

The layout is the first decision to make — galley, L-shaped, U-shaped, or custom-made.

You have to consider the size, shape, and space available when choosing the layout to ensure it suits your space. A pro designer will help you to choose the best fit for your specific needs.

2. Saving Space

Storage cabinets are often the most expensive part of a kitchen renovation so prioritize storage options in the initial design phase. It’s best to have storage of all shapes and sizes to accommodate the various tools and utensils you use for everyday cooking.

3. High On Style

Do you like a modern aesthetic or the classic look, do you prefer modern appliances or a retro vibe? The style of your kitchen should reflect your taste and personality. So pick a style, whether it be Art Deco or retro 50s, and all your design choices will unfold from it, giving your kitchen a consistent, well-designed look.

4. Modernize The Lighting

Layer your kitchen with three types of lighting ambient, accent, and task. Recessed lights that cast an even brightness across the kitchen are a great ambient choice; an elaborate chandelier or sleek metal pendants make for great accent lighting, and under cabinet lighting serves the purpose of giving you enough light to perform tasks like prepping ingredients or reading recipes.

5. Your Favorite Things

Decorate your kitchen with personal items and lifestyle tools to make it your own. Turn your favorite artwork into a backsplash, or if you’re a connoisseur of fine wine, get a custom wine rack.

6. Fabulous Flooring

For high luxury, there’s no better option than Carrara marble, but if you prefer a cost-effective, easy-to-maintain floor, go with tile. Wooden or natural stone floors offer an earthy vibe. Wood also adds warmth to space.

7. Color Play

Make a statement with brightly colored cabinets or go for a pristine white look. If you’re feeling adventurous, try darker colors like grey and black — they’re on-trend at the moment and look fantastic.

8. Picking Appliances

If your kitchen is an elegant, modern space, equip it with sleek, smart products, but if you have a traditional setup, go with new retro-looking appliances that now come to Energy Star certified.

9. Table Art

Create a luxurious table setting with high-end tableware made of crystal, sterling silver, or fine china. Or, do the opposite and choose eclectic, Bohemian styles like colorful kettles or kitschy cutlery.

10. Final Touches

Decorative light where your cabinets meet your floor, and well-displayed art and photography are the perfect final touches to complete the look of your kitchen.

Before meeting with a kitchen designer, save your design inspiration in a Pinboard or Houzz Ideabook. As they say, an image can communicate a thousand words. Visually show them what inspires you and you’ll find that they can much more easily meet your needs and expectations.

Remodeling your kitchen can be great fun as long as you choose a good designer and contractor to help realize your vision. Go with a company that offers a design-build approach to get the power of only having one point of contact for the entire project and the comfort of knowing that all responsibility is on one source – not divided across multiple teams. Before long, your kitchen will be transformed!