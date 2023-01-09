How to Know About Your Weed Tolerance?

Cannabis, commonly referred to as weed, marijuana, pot, grass, bud, or ganja, to name a few is a mixture of the dried flowers of the Cannabis sativa plant that is greenish-gray in color. People smoke weed in rolled cigarettes or joints, bongs, and blunts. There are various other options to take weed, like cannabis edibles or food products. Edibles like CBD drinks, brownies, cookies, etc., are in the market to let the customers choose what they want.

Though smoking weed is common, it is not legalized in many countries. Since weed has many health benefits, it is being legalized in many parts of the country, like the United States of America (USA).

Marijuana can be helpful in many ways.

Five Major Benefits of Weed

1. Pain Relief

Weed contains many chemical compounds like cannabinoids (CBD) that help in relieving chronic pain. Cannabis can be used to treat a number of ailments that lead to chronic pain, including:-

Arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Migraine

Endometriosis

2. Helps in Weight Loss

Cannabis can help control insulin levels, bring down blood pressure, and increase blood flow. Thus, it prevents diabetes and reduces weight.

3. Fights Cancer

Weed can help in minimizing the side effects of cancer treatments. Some medical professionals recommend marijuana to treat the effects of chemotherapy and epilepsy. Since people lose their appetite, weed can help them to be active.

4. Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Weed or marijuana helps in stabilizing moods. It calms the users down and prevents mood swings. It can also help one treat depression.

5. Strengthen Bones

Weed contains cannabidiol (CBD) which helps in increasing the healing process of broken bones, strengthens the bones, and makes them difficult to break in the future.

Before you start taking weed, it is crucial to know how much you can consume without feeling too high. The dose amount may vary from person to person as everyone has different tolerance and capacity levels. You can know your weed tolerance by following these methods.

How to Figure Out Your Tolerance Levels?

Understand Tolerance

The foremost thing while using weed is understanding how much your body can take without feeling high. If you are new to consuming weed, you can start with a lower dose as you may have lower tolerance levels than those who do. If you consume weed regularly, the tolerance level may increase, and you may increase your dose accordingly.

You can prefer doing weed at places where you feel comfortable.

You can prefer doing weed at places where you feel comfortable.

Pick the Right Product

If you are new to smoking or consuming weed, it is important to choose the right product. The right dosage is influenced by the product you are choosing.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is contained in weed that helps in making one high. On most of the labels, the level of THC is mentioned to help the user choose the right product. You may start with the lowest THC level and determine your ideal dosage. Sometimes, 15% THC makes one more high than a 25% THC flower. So you may have to do a hit and trial to find what suits you the best.

Some cannabis edibles show THC levels in percentage, while some show in milligrams (mg). It may be confusing for you but choose the product wisely.

Other Factors to Consider

It is essential to consider the following factors in mind while choosing the appropriate dosage:

Methods of Administration

The methods of administration determine the amounts of cannabis you should take. The method of consuming weed determines how one absorbs THC into the bloodstream, the time to inset, and the effects. The three common ways to consume weed are

Through Lungs

If one smokes or inhales weed, it is absorbed by the lungs, giving immediate effects but for a short span of time.

Through the Liver

Edible products are processed through the liver, which takes some hours to give effects but lasts longer.

Through the Mouth

Tinctures and sublinguals are absorbed through the mouth. If one swallows it right away, it will be processed like an edible, and it will be absorbed by the mouth of one who holds it under the tongue.

Your Endocannabinoid (ECS) System

ECS plays a significant role in keeping the body balanced and regulating energy levels, mood & inflammation. The cannabinoids (CBD) in marijuana interact with the receptors in your ECS when you consume it. This helps stimulate and support your ECS, thereby providing several potential benefits.

Every person has a different ECS system and thus responds differently.

Since ECS changes over time, the ideal dose keeps changing. Thus, you should pay attention to how you feel after consuming weed and adjust the dose accordingly.

Strategies to Increase Weed Tolerance

When it comes to marijuana, tolerance can have several meanings. It can refer to how strong of a response you have to marijuana, or the ability of your body and mind to handle more without significant effects. No matter what meaning you’re talking about when it comes to tolerance, there are several strategies that can be used for an individual looking to increase their marijuana tolerance whether for recreational or therapeutic use.

There are physical and mental techniques you can use to build up your cannabis tolerance naturally over time. Depending on the type of strain being used and the method of ingestion, a person’s body may become tolerant more quickly when smoking than when consuming edibles or extracts. Here are some strategies that could increase one’s tolerance levels:

Start slowly: If you’re relatively new to marijuana, don’t go in guns blazing and expect notable effects right away; begin with small amounts and slowly build up as needed over time. Know your limits: Even experienced users need to be mindful of how much they consume in order for safe dosing; take breaks between using and don’t forget that everyone has different tolerances levels depending on many factors including age, gender and medical history/conditions. Change it up: Consistent marijuana use over an extended period will lead your body and mind becoming accustomed with the same strains; try switching things up now-and-then including using different dosing methods (inhaling vs ingesting). Relaxation is key: Cannabis can be used as both a sedative or stimulant so make sure you’re setting the right environment before consumption—relaxation helps ensure maximum results while also increasing your chances at avoiding any negative side effects like anxiety or sleep issues that may arise if too much is taken in one session!

It is crucial to consult the doctor prior to consuming weed or cannabis. If you are on medications, there can be some mix-and-match. Also, choose products that are tested and verified by doctors.