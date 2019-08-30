Kristy Black Bio, Age, Career

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Kristy Black comes from the Czech Republic, and she is most known for doing adult movies.

Bio

Kristy Black was born on November 1, 1993, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She is currently 25 years old, and she was born in Prague, which is the capital city of the Czech Republic. Details regarding her educational and family background are still unknown.

Career

Kristy Black started her porn career in 2015, and at the very beginning, everyone was impressed with her performance, and everyone in the adult movie industry wanted Kristy Black to do more movies for them. Her beauty and look attracted a lot of fans, and her various tattoos and piercing just add a special touch to her already impressive look.

Kristy Black has been in the porn business for four years now, and her career is quite impressive you can find her in various categories, such as hardcore, threesome, masturbation, anal, interracial, blowjob and many other. She isn’t shy in front of the camera, on the contrary. Her performance is fantastic, and she enjoys every scene she has done so far. That could be the reason that she became so popular, as she is a very direct person, and isn’t shying away from anything. Her interactions with fans are making her even more attractive, as she seems more approachable than some other porn stars.

Other facts

Kristy Black has many tattoos, as we mentioned before, and they are very interesting. “I Love Anal Sex” is tattooed on her lower back, “Fuck Me” on her abdomen, and some other text and design on the middle of her stomach. There are a lot of piercings on her body as well – she has a piercing on her tongue, on her both nipples, navel, two dermals on the right lower stomach, and two dermals on the left lower side of her abdomen. The most interesting one of all is a piercing on her clitoris.

Kristy Black has brown hair and brown eyes, and she is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, or 160 cm. She is weighing 49 kg or 108 lbs, and her body dimensions are 30-21-33. She is still active in the porn industry, and her bra size is 30A. The best sites on which you can watch Kristy Black are Nubiles and DDF Network. She is active on Twitter, on which she shares the latest updates from her job, and she interacts with her fans a lot.