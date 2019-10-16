301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

LGG is one of the most tested probiotic strains. Its clinical use is indicated by the level “A – clinically proven efficacy”. Its use has also been reported for multiple clinical indications.

Introduction

Let’s start with the definition of the World Health Organization. Probiotics are living microorganisms that have a positive effect on the health of the host. Of course, if consumed at the right dose as a food supplement. Bacteria used as probiotics must meet several criteria:

must be of human origin

non-pathogenic

digestive resistant while passing through the digestive tract

alive until they reach the colon

should be stable in acidic medium and resistant to bile

able to adhere to the epithelium

survive in the digestive system

produce antimicrobial substances

modulate the immune system

affect metabolism

The most commonly used probiotics are bacteria producing lactic acid. They are predominantly of the genus Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium. Although discovered much earlier, the commercial use of probiotics began in the first half of the 20th century. This was followed by the development of a large number of bacteria claimed to have a positive effect on health. Thus, in 1983, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG (LGG) was isolated. It was isolated from the gut of a healthy person.

This bacteria was discovered by Sherwood Gorbach and Barry Goldin. The bacterial strain was named after the first letters of their surnames – GG. Initially, the strain was named L. acidophilus GG but later it was found to be a strain of L. Rhamnosus. The strain is acid and bile resistant. It adheres well to the intestinal epithelium and produces lactic acid – read more for further information. Once these positive characteristics were established, its commercial application was initiated.

Security Of Application

The number of controlled trials evaluating the effect of different probiotic strains is growing. Unfortunately, not all of these studies routinely report side effects. The U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) recently released a report on the safety of probiotics. The report consolidated all available evidence on the sometimes overlooked topic. The safety issues of probiotic administration relate to the transmission of antibiotic resistance. They also involve the transmission of other undesirable genetic material or causes of the infection. Although such occurrences are possible, clinical studies conducted haven’t confirmed these side effects.

The most important study testifying to LGG safety was conducted in Finland. This study found that since the 1990s, the use of probiotics has increased many times. However, the number of infections caused by LGG in a healthy population has not. This is especially important for the pediatric population. All the above evidence confirms that the use of LGG is safe.

Other Advantages Of LGG

LGG has also proven effective in the prevention of respiratory infections. The largest clinical study on the subject included more than 700 hospitalized children. That study showed that administration of LGG during hospitalization reduced the incidence of respiratory infections in children.

Of course, probiotics, like other medicines should not be used without the advice of a doctor.