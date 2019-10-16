Why You Should Date Your Best Friend

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There’s nothing quite like feeling a spark of attraction between you and someone you just met. Lately though, we’ve been wondering whether it’s better to date a friend, or at least somebody we’ve known longer than just a couple of weeks, and who knows more about us than just our name and phone number. Sure, the transition from friend-to-boyfriend might feel a little sticky at first, but here are five benefits that overrule the awkwardness:

1. He’s familiar with your bad side

Let’s face it, during the first few months of dating someone new, it’s easy to hold yourself together and pretend like you don’t have a dark side (everybody has one). You downplay your insecurities in hopes that he won’t see you as clingy, and you suppress the fact that you occasionally get moody, jealous, or pointlessly angry. With a friend-to-boyfriend, he’s not only aware of your personal weaknesses, but he knows how to respond to them in a way that is constructive to the relationship and to your desire to improve yourself.

On that same note, you’re already aware of his bad fashion sense, his corny jokes, and his strange fondness for period pieces. Heck, you realize you like him all the more for the quirks you might find annoying in someone else.

2. You’re more or less aware of each other’s relationship history

Chances are, you’ll feel less self-conscious about the number of guys in your past if your boyfriend already knows about them before deciding to date you. Even better, you’ll probably have an inkling of an idea about why his past relationships didn’t work out.

That way, both of you will have a sense of each other’s relationships styles and issues, and will be better prepared to deal with potential conflicts.

3. You’re comfortable with each other

It takes a few weeks (if not longer) to feel completely at ease with somebody new. Should you eat ice cream from the container in front of him? Should you reveal that you’re a twenty-something who still rereads Harry Potter on occasion?

When dating someone who started out as a friend, you can skip the neurotic “I need to impress him” phase and go straight to wearing no makeup and nerding out together on Saturdays spent indoors.

4. It’s exciting

Dating your best friend might seem less glamorous than falling in love at first sight, but what’s more suspenseful than decoding a friend’s flirty mixed signals for signs of romantic intentions?

If the relationship goes well, you’ll be swept away at how a good friend turned out to be an even better boyfriend. You’ll swear off the random guys you meet during happy hour forever.

5. There’s always something to talk about

We’ve all dated someone with whom we spent more time getting hot-and-heavy than in actual conversation. The moment of truth inevitably arrives during a long car ride, when you have no choice but to put on the radio because the two of you have no common interests.

Aren’t you ready for someone who still makes for good company even after the passion starts to plateau? Plus, just imagine the energy that you and a friend-turned-boyfriend will share after months (even years!) of pent-up romantic tension.

Original by: YourTango.com