Lana Lokteff Net Worth 2021, Bio, Career, Life

It takes courage to speak publicly about some controversial attitudes. Lana Lokteff is one of the persons who talk openly about many topics. She is known as a blogger and YouTuber who has white nationalistic and supremacism beliefs. The YouTuber built a considerable fan base over time, which is supporting her with alt-right movements. Besides her work on social media, she is also a host of Radio 3Fourteen. Also, she is known for her relationship with Henrik Palmgren, who is supporting her in her beliefs.

The YouTuber is an interesting star, so you should keep reading the article below, and you will find out details about her life, career, and net worth.

Early Life

Lana Jennifer Lokteff was born in Oregon, the United States of America, on the 14th of March 1979. She has an American nationality with white ethnicity. Her mother, Vera Agaphia Lokteff, worked as a major shareholder of Piggyback Records, and her father, Ruben J. Lokteff, held the position of the investment advisor. Currently, Ruben is a minister and owner of the church called Touchstone Ministries in Oregon. The blogger spent childhood with a brother Joseph with whom she has a fantastic bond.

She finished the Portland State University and got a Bachelor’s degree in physics and philosophy.

Lana Lokteff Professional Career

While she attended college, the beautiful YouTuber was a hard-working student, and she was dedicated to her education.

When she finished the faculty, Lana became the host of the podcast 3Fourteen. The program gained a lot of fame thanks to the socio-political comments and affairs, and another topic of the podcast used to be European Cultural Identity. However, this topic brought to the 3Fourteen and Lokteff a lot of critics.

Besides these projects, Lokteff is also a co-host of the Weekend Warriors on Red Ice Live.

The blogger has made a clothing line which she named Lana’s Llama, and she gained success in this industry also.

Interestingly, she sued U.S. Allegiance Inc. for harassment and sexual discrimination. She asked the court to pay her some money.

Personal Life

The beautiful blogger is married to Henrik Palmgren, who is the editor and founder of the programs such as Red Ice, Swedish ethnocentric radio, and Chief of the White nationalist. The couple met when she asked him to work together on the same music project. They dated for some time and then decided to get married.

The wedding ceremony was held only for close friends and family.

Lana Lokteff Net Worth 2021

Lana Lokteff’s net worth in 2021 is still under review. However, it’s a fact that she earns a lot of money from her work.