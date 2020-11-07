The average homeowner spends about $2,000 to $12,000 on home interior design services, according to Fixr. There is nothing more fulfilling for homeowners than creating inspiring interiors that give a first good impression when visitors walk into their homes. However, designing a home and transforming interior decors to make it functional and enhance style isn’t straightforward.

You need to consider important factors, from choosing the right lighting options to deciding what paint color works in each room. And that’s where the services of interior design experts come in handy. Nonetheless, you should strive to be your own interior designer by doing some research and experimenting. If you’re planning to transform your home to match your style, here are 5 creative design ideas from LA’s most stunning Interiors.

1. Embrace Mid-Century Modern Trend

After taking a short break in the late 20th century, the mid-century modern interior style is back, and many homeowners love it. Its popularity is based on several characteristics like uncluttered lines, a love for various materials, and gentle curves. Adding the mid-century design to your modern home is simple. You need to know the unique elements of the design and find décor pieces that set the tone.

Since the mid-century is all about simple and functional designs, consider investing in vintage furniture. If you choose to incorporate modern ones, adding one large piece will echo the design perfectly. The goal is to avoid tons of patterns and stick around the same color palette. For colors, you can select neutral hues to gold and maintain black and white for graphics. Consider metal, plywood, vinyl, and glass for non-traditional materials, and be sure to add unique lighting fixtures like pendant lights to enhance style.

2. Add A Pop Of Color With Accessories

There is nothing wrong with muted or monochromatic interiors, but incorporating pops of color in your space can be fun and dynamic. While it’s possible to add splashes of color in your interiors without professional help, it’s advisable to consult an interior design expert. According to J Fisher Interior Designers, an expert should be able to advise you on which color palette matches your home’s design. Grouping like-colored accessories are one way to add non-permanent but impactful traces of color in neutral spaces.

For example, you can match bright colored lamps, vases, and ceramics in a room painted with neutral hues to make a bold statement. Despite their bright hues, colorful accessories make a room appear balanced and cohesive. Interior design experts are skilled in selecting hues that create a stunning space that reflects your personality. You may also add color in your homes using textiles like throw blankets, pillows, wall art, floor rugs, and florals.

3. Add Style With Curated Art Collection

Creating a museum-style home art collection is an excellent way to add a personal touch to your living space. The type of art pieces you collect reveal your passions and style preferences, and they can instantly transform a boring room into a focal point. Paintings, photographs, and sculptures give your space personality without compromising the overall design. Even more appealing, curating your own art collection doesn’t entail collecting spectacular items, as seen in museums. You only need to determine what kind of art you like.

Ask yourself if you want thought-provoking, impressionism, or modern art. Themes are also vital when curating an art collection, as they increase a sense of feel and flow in the entire house. So, determine the mood you would like to establish in your living space. The key to enhancing your home’s beauty and designing warm interiors is picking a theme that blends with the current design and furnishing. Other factors you should consider include placement perfection, wow factor, and choosing art that goes beyond the wall.

4. Traditional Meets Modern Country

A stylish mix of traditional and modern designs create a visually striking, warm, and inviting home. Country style is characterized by vintage and rustic design elements that make spaces look authentic and attractive. It can be implemented in your modern home without much hassle, as it doesn’t differ a lot from contemporary designs. When bringing together traditional design and modern country, create a contrast between shapes, textures, materials, and other décor elements. Consider pairing acrylic chairs with a rustic wooden table or placing a textured antique rug over smooth floor tiles.

A general rule is to highlight one or two key contrasts inside a room while the rest of the space stays neutral. Also, maintain a proportion among pieces of different styles so that décor elements don’t get overwhelmed. Think of balancing a long coffee table with a long sofa or place a small lamp on a small nightstand. Alternatively, match items from two different styles to set interest. For instance, placing two chairs from different centuries can add style dramatically as long as the size is the same.

5. Go Bold with Eclectic Designs

If creating a layered design that highlights different movements and eras is your dream, then the eclectic style is a perfect option for improving aesthetics. The eclectic style encompasses creating a harmony of contrasting colors, different textures, and styles. The ultimate goal is to establish cohesiveness and create attractive spaces that don’t seem out of place.

Putting together a curated eclectic look can be daunting. However, you can achieve the best results by choosing a basic color palette. Start with a neutral palette and then choose accent colors. Also, mix geometric shapes, polka dots, and other patterns to grab attention. Scattered throw pillows or cushions and patterned rugs will add a subtle touch to different design eras. Besides adding texture, create an eclectic-style gallery wall, mix up furnishing, and add statement pieces.

Designing stunning interiors is a sure way of making your home comfortable and inviting. As a homeowner, you should strive to pick design ideas that reflect your personalities and unique tastes. If you love the idea of mixing modern and traditional designs, opt for contemporary country style. Consider curating art in your home to showcase your creativity and style preferences. Whatever style you choose, make sure it blends well with your home’s current interior décor.