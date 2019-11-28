Latest Internet Security Threats of 2019

Hackers are getting smarter and advanced over time. In order to deal with the new technology, hackers are learning new skills and they are finding new ways on how to beat the systems. Therefore, you need to increase your security – that goes without question. Here are some of the things which are changing.

Phishing Attacks are getting more sophisticated

Phishing attacks means sending fake emails or digital messages to target people, once they click on the link in the messages a malware gets installed into the user’s system which can steal all kind personal and financial information of the user.

While there has been increased awareness among users to identify such threats, the hacking community has also changed their phishing methods. With the help of advanced machine learning techniques, hackers can now draft and send highly convincing digital messages, which lure even the most cautious users to fall into their trap.

Once the hackers get the access they can steal all kinds of sensitive information from a person’s or organization’s database. Such data can include sensitive personal information, images or videos; login details and credit card information and passwords, etc.

Ransomware Attack Strategies are getting more advanced

Ransomware attacks are a big headache for the tech industry, each year it costs its victims billions of dollars because of such attacks. In these kinds of attacks, the hackers kidnap a user’s or company’s database and ask for large sums of money to release back the victim’s information or database.

The hackers are also hard to track due to the rise in the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. As the transactions remain anonymous it is very hard to track the identity of the hackers.

Cybersecurity experts suggest that over time people will high net worth will be targeted more by such attacks. These people won’t even file a complaint and pay even a large amount of ransoms to save their social status.

Cryptojacking is increasing more and more

The evolution of cryptocurrency has many adverse effects on cybersecurity, nowadays, hackers hijack personal or organizational computing and processing capacity to mine for cryptocurrencies.

While there are no direct monetary losses, such attacks indirectly cost a lot of performance issues for the victims. They also result in server breakdown and downtime for many organizations which can cost a lot of money and credibility.

Physical Cyber Attacks

If terrorist groups or activists with hacking ability can physically get access to high-security systems, they can cause damage beyond imagination.

Some of the most vulnerable and high priority targets include traffic, transportation, water treatment, and electric grid systems. Some cybersecurity experts believe that even the US military systems are at high-level risk from such attacks.

If something like that happens, you can only imagine the damage.

State-Sponsored Attacks

Not just hackers, different nations are on the verge of cyber warfare. There have been instances when the cyberattack on one country was pointed out to, sponsored by and originated from a rival country.

As everything relies on the internet nowadays, with the help of better cyber teams even smaller and hostile countries can harm larger and developed the nation’s infrastructure.

IoT Attacks

IoT may seem like very innovative and helpful technology, but if hackers can get access to your devices like webcams, smartwatches, household items, medical equipment, self-driven cars, security systems, you can’t even imagine what kind of havoc they can cause.

Smart Medical Devices and Electronic Medical Records

As more are more hospitals and clinics are moving their patient data and other information online, it can be a serious threat if such personal and sensitive information falls into wrong hands.

According to the Software Engineering Institute of Carnegie Mellon University, “As more devices are connected to hospital and clinic networks, patient data and information will be increasingly vulnerable. Even more concerning is the risk of remote compromise of a device directly connected to a patient. An attacker could theoretically increase or decrease dosages, send electrical signals to a patient or disable vital sign monitoring.”

Connected Cars and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

While this seems like very innovative and comforting technology, in its background it contains serious safety and privacy concerns. For hackers, this technology will pose as another weapon in their arsenal. Once they have accessed a vehicle’s system and take control they can easily blackmail the passengers.

A Severe Shortage of Cyber Security Professionals

Another serious issue is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts, according to reports the industry is short of more than one million skilled professionals in this sector.

