Top 5 Travel Hacking Tips for 2019

If you want to get into full-time travel, being a digital nomad, location independent worker, and so on, it is important to learn about travel hacking. Only when you get good at travel hacking will you be able to travel in the most cost-efficient manner possible.

However, if you are completely new to international travel and don’t know this industry works, you will need to learn some things. For this reason, we have prepared this page as a resource to help you get started with reaching your dreams and accomplishing your goals.

What is Travel Hacking?

Travel hacking is a technique where you utilize the existing rules set up by airlines, credit cards, and hotels, and then use them to your advantage to earn free travel including flights, accommodation, and other upgrades.

This term can be used to describe techniques that make your financial commitments to travel much lighter, as well as any personal time commitments when you arrive at your destination. Below, we will break down the 5 best travel hacks. However, the following travel hack ideas will be primarily based upon the process of converting into a location-independent worker.

1. Find a Remote Job to Extend Your Travel

Before you will be able to support yourself financially in the long-term, you need to have consistent and dependable income. Unless you have assets that will consistently generate income for you for the rest of your life, you will need to get a remote job of some sort.

For this reason, the best travel hack for you to take advantage of today is to find a remote job that allows you to fund your travels and grow your career.

2. Be Flexible with Logistics

Many people who only go on vacations every now and then are the ones who most often complain about the high cost of travel. One of the reasons this is the case is that these people probably have strict travel schedules that they need to stick to.

If you only have one week of vacation, for example, you usually need to book your flights on very specific dates. However, if you are flexible on which dates and times to travel, which airports you fly to, and so on, you will be able to access much better deals.

3. Learn to Use Travel Credit Cards Correctly (Link Below!)

When you use travel credit cards properly, you will instantly access the best travel hack that exists. Credit card companies tend to profit off those who are financially irresponsible. The rest of us then can manipulate the system and access perks that most others simply wouldn’t be able to.

For example, what if we were to tell you that travel credit cards can be used to access free flight tickets and various other discounts? As long as you know what you are doing and where to find these deals, just about anybody can do this!

4. Sign Up for Cheap Flight Alerts

There are many different services that monitor and keep tabs on the latest deals for flight tickets. Scott’s Cheap Flights, for example, is run by a human being who sits at his desk all day and looks for “mistake fare” and other inexplicably cheap deals on flights.

As somebody who needs a first step into full-time travel, or simply access to the latest information and prices, signing up for cheap flight alerts is always a good idea. There are many different services that do this. So generally, it is best to sign up for cheap flight alerts across multiple platforms.

5. Maximize Your Miles/Points

Play the game by the rules and you can easily start to win against the big credit card companies and financial institutions. They depend on you being irresponsible with your finances to make a profit. Or, to settle for deals that are worse than what they can provide. Remember that you, as the financially-responsible person you are, have all the leverage with these corporations.

Things like the accumulation of travel miles, points, and even your latest interest rates are all factors which you need to study up on and master. Usually, if you accumulate points and spend them on flights instead of cashback you will get 4 – 5x more value out of the deal. Never be too shy to call in ask for better deals, especially for things like interest rates and point spending.

Want to Access Some Additional Lesser-Known Travel Hacks?

If you want to learn how to travel hack like a professional, you would usually need to surround yourself with the right people and spend hours upon hours studying and learning the industry. Don’t worry, though. All of this information is readily available for you to access right now online.

Interested in learning how to travel hack? Sign up for the Travel Hacking Masterclass on globalcareerbook.com, if you would like to receive all of the latest travel hacking methods. This course was created by somebody with all the experience and qualifications that you probably don’t yet have in your circle of contacts. Therefore, this is a great way to get started for somebody who is completely new to travel hacks and full-time international traveling.