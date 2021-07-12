3 of the Latest Technologies in Cosmetic Dentistry

As the demand for cosmetic dentistry increases, the industry is adapting by developing and enhancing its techniques. Many of the old school procedures with long treatment times are replaced by more convenient and time-efficient practices. What used to take months to complete can now be done soon as you come into your dentist’s office.

Cosmetic dentistry is currently at its peak, yielding natural-looking and durable results. And with the growing prevalence of medical tourism, you don’t have to be raking in the cash in order to afford a spectacular smile.

What Is Cosmetic Dentistry?

Before delving into the ins and outs of modern cosmetic dentistry, let’s briefly go over the purpose of the field. Cosmetic dentistry is a widespread practice that specialises in the aesthetics of the smile. Working based on a set of beauty principles to achieve smile perfection. For instance, all the details from how much bigger the central incisors should be than the literally incisors to how much of your gum tissue should show.

All these principles are what makes certain smiles like Julia Roberts remarkable. The more you meet these beauty standards, the more likely you’re to have a perfect set of pearly whites.

The field of cosmetic dentistry embraces numerous procedures that all attempt to enhance certain aspects of smile beauty.

What Are Some of the Dental Problems that Cosmetic Dentistry Fixes?

1- Discoloration

Pigmentation is an embarrassing dental problem that causes many people discomfort in social situations. While some people get pigmentation from poor dietary choices and habits, others are born with it.

In cosmetic dentistry, the approach to restoring the pearly glimmer of a smile differs depending on the cause. For instance, acquired pigmentation can be easily removed with a teeth whitening session. Whereas hereditary staining is usually dealt with through procedures like the Hollywood Smile.

Both have long-lasting outcomes and are very durable if you take care of your oral hygiene and health.

2- Resizing, Chipping, and Breaking

Some people are born with teeth that are smaller or larger than average. Cosmetic dentistry uses technologies like resin or veneers to reshape small teeth and even fix chipping and breaking. Resin is a paste-like material that can be cast over teeth to yield any desired shape.

As for large teeth, they can be resized down through filing down and perhaps the use of veneers as well.

3- Tooth Loss

Tooth loss is a common mishap that affects 69% of adults aged 35 and older. Aside from being a cause of insecurity and self confidence issues, tooth loss has other negative impacts on oral health. For one, it leads to reduced blood flow in the area, the deterioration of bone density, and even accelerates aging of nearby tissue.

Dental Implants is a practice in cosmetic dentistry that uses structures that resemble teeth. They have a root and a crown to restore both the aesthetic appearance and health aspects of having a root.

4- Crooked Teeth

Crooked teeth bring about many side effects beyond vanity. Crooked teeth cause digestive problems as a result of poor chewing. They also impact speech and typically cause halitosis. Cosmetic dentistry deals with crooked teeth through two approaches: braces or veneers. Braces require longer periods of treatment whereas veneers provide instantaneous results. But, not everyone is a suitable candidate for veneers. Typically, you’ll have to have mild to moderate misalignment in order to be able to opt for veneers.

3 Modern Cosmetic Dentistry Practices

Many of the advancements in the field of cosmetic dentistry work to be more time efficient. Considering how one can’t hide their smile, is it an essential improvement? Here’s to saying yes to spontaneous plans and big events.

1- One-Day Implants

In the past, dental implantation would require a period of 6-9 months to complete. For many reasons, the treatment time was inconvenient for a lot of patients. Particularly those attending big events in the coming weeks.

However, with the advancements in the field and with the aid of technologies such as the CAD/CAM many people can now get their dental Implants in one session.

It’s important to note that some conditions can prevent you from opting for one-day implants so make sure you consult a professional.

2- Immediate Hollywood Smile

With cutting-edge practices like the CEREC, dentists can now take impressions of your teeth using digitally assisted cameras and 3D prints your porcelain veneers on premises. This allows you to sport a beautiful smile in just a single session.

This form of practice only limits you to using high-quality porcelain for your choice. So it may be slightly pricier than the traditional technique.

3- Zoom Teeth Whitening

Zoom teeth whitening is an upgrade over laser teeth whitening. This technology evenly brightens your teeth and removes all deep pigmentation. This session is typically an hour long and is perfect for last minute plans.

You should note that zooming teeth whitening while being very efficient isn’t very effective on genetic pigmentation.

In Short

Cosmetic dentistry has significantly advanced in the last years to become more efficient in terms of both results and timing. No more waiting months for the perfect smile, because many of the available procedures can now give you a pearly smile for days in just a few hours. For instance, dental implants that would usually take half a year to complete can now be done in one day. The same goes for the Hollywood Smile which typically takes a few weeks to finish. As for teeth whitening, you can now get evenly bright teeth in a time-efficient session using the zoom light.

Many of what was previously impossible to achieve, is now a reality and the future of cosmetic dentistry is even more promising.

If costs are standing in your way, consider cosmetic dentistry in Turkey at the one of the leading Dentakay Clinic. You can contact them now in a free online consultation to learn more about the right cosmetic dentistry procedures for you and the attractive prices in Turkey.