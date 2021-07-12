Julia Child once said a party without cake is just a meeting. Cakes have undoubtedly become an essential part of our lives as they stand as a symbol of celebration for almost every reason. Apart from the apparent occasions like birthday and anniversary, today cakes are cut for graduation, farewell, promotion, baby shower and several more parties. This is perhaps why you need to order a cake that is extraordinary and makes the event grand. However, if you are amongst those who need no reason to enjoy sweet delicacies, you need to have a refined list of the finest bakeries to satisfy all your cravings. Take a look at this list of top 10 cake delivery services in Singapore that not only provide luscious and artistic cakes but a swift delivery service as well.

1. Pantler

Situated on the River Valley Road of Singapore, the Pantler is one fine bakery that offers a large array of elegant baked goods. Their cakes, pastries, cookies and chocolates taste as good as they look. Their top seller list includes a lovely cheesecake, roll cake, chou a la crème and Yatsura that are indeed a must have. They are open for both pickup and delivery services from Tuesday to Sunday between 1100 and 1800 hours.

Website – shop.pantler.com.sg

2. Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals is a reputable online cake shop that presents a vast array of different types of enticing cakes. From classic cream, heavenly mousse, unique photo to designer cakes, they have it all in plentiful flavours. Apart from this, they have an exciting collection of lip-smacking tarts, cookies, cupcakes and brownies. Avail all these delectable items by using one of their same day, midnight or one-hour delivery. They provide reliable delivery services to practically every nook and corner of Singapore.

Website – www.fnp.sg/cakes

3. Edith Patisserie

The Edith Patisserie is home to an extensive array of mind-blowing baked goods. They have standard and custom cakes available in great flavours and stunning designs. Apart from this, they also have mini bites like cupcakes and brownies to keep things exciting. If you are looking for some marvellous cake decorators that are fondant, paper or rustic based, Edith Patisserie is the place to find them. They offer same day and next day delivery for all the last-minute orders.

Website – www.edithpatisserie.com

4. Sinpopo

A brand that takes pride in bringing a modern twist to the traditional Peranakan food yet maintaining its authenticity is the Sinpopo. They have a restaurant for full-fledged meals and a dessert section for all those with a sweet tooth. Thus making it an apt place to eat out as well as to order in. As a bonus, they have an elegant grocery store containing a ton of sweets and bakery items. They offer delivery and take out services via popular food apps and their site.

Website – Instagram

5. Fluff Bakery

Do you crave to eat a different sweet each week? Well, the Fluff Bakery does just that for you. They offer a variety of baked goods on a rotation basis, meaning one week you will get say 5 types of cupcakes and the next week a different 5 type. Their entire menu goes through this weekly shift which is quite exciting as one never really gets bored of eating the same thing. Their pickup and delivery days are between Monday to Saturday with specific time slots.

Website – www.fluffbakery.sg

6. Cupplets

Talk about extravagance and you land up at Cupplets website. They have a huge range of cakes with floral, oriental and tier types. Apart from this, they bake mouth-watering tarts, cupcakes, doughnuts and macaroons. They never fail to disappoint customers as they often provide a fantastic range of occasion-based edibles. They have recently opened their home deliveries services with 2 to 3 business days for processing.

Website –Instagram

7. Cake Spade

Their website banner reads, ‘nobody lives happily ever after, without a cake’ and they surely have given a pretty good reason for it. Buy fresh cream, meringue, cheese, chocolate cakes along with pies, tarts, cookies and many more delectable baked dishes. The artistic and quirky designs on all the cake-based products are indeed a lovely sight for sore eyes. You name the occasion and they have a delightful dish for it. The Cake spade is the daily cake store that offers home delivery with a minimum of 3 business days for preparation.

Website – www.cakespade.com

8. Ugly Cake Shop

Don’t get dissuaded from the name of this brand, it offers a fabulous collection of cakes, cupcakes, cookies and goodies. They have an adorable assortment of animal cakes apt for kid’s birthday parties and baby showers. Having won the ‘best cakes in 2016’ award, they are certainly living up to their title. They offer home delivery services from Monday to Saturday under very specific timings.

Website – www.uglycakeshop.sg

9. LeTao

LeTao, famous for its Double Fromage and Chocolat Double cheesecakes has mesmerised far too many people. Their story began in 1998 in the little but gorgeous city of Otaru, where they envisioned crafting a collection of stylish and state of the art recipes. They have a captivating selection of cakes, cookies and chocolates along with home delivery and pickup services. Make sure to place an order well in advance to enjoy their sweets.

Website – Facebook

10. Sarah’s Loft

Sarah’s Loft has an incredible range of cakes with beautiful floral, unicorn, watercolour, rustic, mad hatter and minimalist designs. These cakes are suitable for almost every type of occasion, be it birthday, Father’s Day, farewell or anniversary. They provide a themed dessert table service wherein they decorate a table with a number of edibles based on the chosen theme. They provide delivery services between 0930 hours to 1830 hours with at least three working days for preparation time.

Website – www.sarahsloft.net

Here, you have your list of the best brands providing fantastic cake delivery services in almost every corner of Singapore. Each one of these stores is equipped with the finest and highly skilled bakers who use premium quality ingredients. Their end motive is to make you cherish every single bite of the dish as you sink into another world.

So, what are you waiting for? Whether you have an occasion or not, order a cake from any of these brands to enjoy the blissful flavours.