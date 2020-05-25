8 Latest Trends in Marketing and Advertising

Digital advertising is taking a big part in the marketing sector. Whatever you do on your PC, smartphone, or tablet, you are getting in touch with it more than you are aware of. As you visit different websites and use phone apps, you see different ads and product placements, that you can’t avoid. So, it’s clear that digital marketing is still a thing and it will be in the future too, as long as the Internet exists.

One of the most common trends in recent years is search engine optimization, known as SEO, and the most recent trend, voice search engine optimization (VSEO). Digital marketers need to upgrade their knowledge because the trends are changing and growing, and everything relevant two years ago, today may be useless without learning new things. The marketing sector is evolving every day, adopting new tools and useful skills, so every business owner can use them and create great campaigns for their brand.

It’s expected that consumers’ expectations will also evolve and they want to see how their favorite brands and companies are using the recent changes to promote their products and services.

These are the most popular advertising trends every business owner and marketer should be aware of:

1. Artificial intelligence (AI)

It’s never too late to realize how important artificial intelligence is for every business. It affects global marketing and it’s the biggest opportunity for every company to improve the advertising strategy. It helps you to learn your customers’ routines and preferences, so you can always give them what they need in the “suggestions” section on your website or through the web ads. AI makes analyses on your customer’s behavior and searches features and it understands better their patterns. Some companies use AI-driven chatbots that communicate with a natural human language with website users.

2. Search engine optimization

This is a marketing tool that never gets old. When you optimize your content with proper and high-traffic keywords, it will appear higher on Google and other search engines, resulting in organic reach. You can optimize your blog articles, images, videos, social media content, and so on. That means you will get organic visits if you optimize your content with the proper keywords or key phrases. It can be used for self-promotion and higher search engine rankings. If you want to learn more about this method, you can sign up for Digital Ethos and see how you can use SEO to improve your marketing strategy.

3. Chatbots

We already mentioned them above, but they deserve to stand alone because this AI-technology still widely uses and takes an important part in digital marketing. Your customers can talk to your bot in real-time, and they’ll be able to easily find what they need. Today’s chatbots sound more intelligent than some humans. They can run virtual assistance and recall your users’ buying and searching patterns, everything that will make the users’ experience better.

4. Personalization

The AI will help you show personalized content to potential customers. Many of them don’t want to see products, emails, and newsletters that offer something they are not interested in. Generic ads are annoying and they will report them as inappropriate or spam. Many customers are more likely to get interested in something that matches their personal preferences and they find these ads more appealing and attractive. This is another example that shows how important artificial intelligence is for every company that tries to sell some product or service.

5. Video marketing

This is also a very important marketing strategy because many people prefer to watch a 10-20 seconds ad instead of reading a long description. When they hear human voices and see a familiar face, they are more likely to get interested in the product you are offering. A lot of customers decide to buy something after they see a few videos related to that product. So, if you have exceptional video production, combine it with a good SEO strategy, so your videos rank higher in search engines.

6. Influencer marketing

Companies use popular persons and celebrities to promote their products. In this way, they can reach the general public and send an important message to them. Bloggers and influential Instagram profiles are on a high-demand. The science behind the influencer marketing is that these people know how to present the product using a natural language and make their followers believe it’s the best one on the market. Customers are more likely to buy something following an influencer’s advice. Sometimes, these people will make a great job for you, increasing your sales by up to 60% per year.

7. Social media content

Use every social media to promote your business. Create stories, share posts, make short videos, “attack” your potential customers with sponsored ads and links. Use every platform that comes to your mind, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, even Snapchat, and Pinterest. People want to have a visual image of what you are trying to sell. Many of them will buy it directly from your social media ad. You only need to optimize your content and increase your reach.

8. Proper targeting

When you create an ad, you should always know who is your target group. That will help you show the ad to the relevant group that will be more interested in your product than the others. Create a personal link between you and your customers and increase the chance to make them click on your ad and get interested in what you offer. People are more likely to check something that is relevant to them, instead of the general chosen target.

Marketing trends are changing every day. You need to follow them carefully because they are very important to stay competitive in your field. Social media platforms offer a lot of tools and ways to create a successful advertisement that will attract a lot of people. This article will help you make your priorities and find the right channel to distribute your ads to the people who need to hear about them.