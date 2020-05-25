Kris Jenner is Finally With True Thompson!

During this coronavirus outbreak, we are bound to spend time quarantining and away from our loved ones. The same goes for our beloved celebrities, who are also taking precautions and self-isolating and taking care of them. Kardashian-Jenner family has also been following the health rules, and Kris Jenner rarely got to see her granddaughters. Until recently.

Khloe Kardashian went to visit her mother, Kris, and took along her daughter True. The three Kardashian generations were chilling by the pool, and the images posted on Instagram are full of love and joy! Khloe Kardashian captioned the three pictures of her mom and her daughter with ‘’We Love Lovey.’’ The third image is the cutest, as True is kissing her grandmother on the cheek.

Kris Jenner took the quarantine the hardest, as she was not able to see neither her daughters nor grandchildren. Things are slowly returning to normal, and the momager got to spend some quality time with Khloe and True.