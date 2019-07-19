How to Choose a Mattress – A Buying Guide

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Replacing your old mattress can be an overwhelming and time-consuming task. Browsing through stores and searching various website, debating between getting springs and foam, and determining how much money can you spend can leave you feeling like you need to take a nap. In this article, you will be able to read about how to choose a mattress. Let’s take a look:

Where to Shop for a Mattress

Laying down on a mattress is not the only way to shop anymore. Various online companies now offer shipping and free trial periods for mattresses and here is what you should know about both:

1. Shop in-store if…

If you want to feel the mattress and choose from a wide range of them before purchasing it. Most shops will offer to remove your old mattress, however, one downside might be that you will likely feel overwhelmed and it might be difficult to compare the prices. One of the mistakes that you could make is simply lying down on various mattresses, so if you want to invest in a good one, you should rest on it for at least 10 minutes.

2. Shop online if…

This newer technique offers a perfect alternative for people who do not like going from one store to another. The mattress will arrive in a box at your home within a few days of your order and the company will include a money-back guarantee and free shipping, so there is minimal risk. The downside to shopping online is that you usually have to set it up bu yourself and you will have to deal with getting rid of the old one.

How to choose the perfect mattress

There are three types that you can choose from and they are, foam, innerspring, and adjustable. Foam materials have increased in popularity, especially with online companies. However, beyond the material type, you will also need to think about other things as well:

1. If you like a bed with a bounce

If you like a bouncy bed, innerspring mattresses are best. The interconnected coils are quite durable, however, the individual coils reduce the ripple effect when someone on one side of the bed moves.

2. If you like a firm base

Latex or memory foam mattresses have fewer springs. To determine the quality, you should look at the thickness and density of the foam. Newer mattresses that you can buy online usually have a few different layers of foam, with heavier ones at the base and lighter ones on top to provide comfort.

3. If you like a plush top

Innerspring mattresses usually have a foam outer layer or a fiberfill. However, according to the experts from nemgiakho.com, if you want a plush feel, do not be swayed by the pillowtop that is thick since it will compress over a longer period of time. It is best if you choose a firm mattress and then cover it with a topper that can be easily replaced.

4. If you have allergies

Latex and foam are antimicrobial and are resistant to dust mites and mold. Hence, if you have allergies, opt for a mattress made from these materials and make sure that you cover it with an allergen-resistant cover to keep irritants away.

Conclusion

Now that you know what mattresses can you get and which one is good for what, do not waste any more time and start searching for a mattress that will fit your needs well.