5 Pros and Cons of Leaving Your Iphone to Charge Overnight

You have surely left your iPhone on the socket before you going to bed, and someone has told you that your device will last less because of that habit. If you are doing this constantly, for many years, you can notice that it doesn’t happen, but the battery has a span enough for about two years, and then it shows signs of being used up like being drained quicker. That is basically timed with the frequency of the population to replace their devices so it is not that serious of a problem. However, if you still want to use the same device, you can get your battery swapped for a new one, and you will have no problems.

There are many things that are still not clear among the population about the batteries that are inside our mobile devices. Some people think that you should not let them longer than they needed to charge, and some say that it is not that important. We are here to explain what is are the good and what are the bad things about letting your phone connected to the power while you are sleeping.

Pros

Firstly, we are going to talk about the benefits that you will get if you are leaving your phone connected to the socket while you are getting rest.

1. You will always be on the maximum

Having the feeling of confidence when you get up and see your phone on the green, you know you are ready for the day. Although some people say that to keep on having a healthy battery, you should not have it completely full, at least you know that it will keep you for the day, especially if you need your phone a lot, whether the work is obligating your or some other situations.

Using this method, you can set up a routine, and you can charge it every night so you can have it ready for the next day, think of it like your sleeping, whenever you sleep, your device gets charged, so you can endure the challenges that next day brings.

2. Using the time where you don’t need your phone anyways

When you leave it on power while you are sleeping, you are basically using the time where you will not use the device anyways. That way, when you get up, the iPhone is full and you can continue with your day. If you don’t do this, you might end up in a situation where you will need your phone, but you will have to be quick to put it in power so it doesn’t die on you.

To prevent these kinds of situations, we recommend learning all of the tips, tricks, and lifehacks like the ones found here that are related to iPhones to get the best out of the device.

3. Not needing to carry chargers with you

If you are leaving your iPhone plugged in while getting your rest, it will serve you at least until you get back home, so you will not have to carry around cables, chargers, and other similar accessories with you. If you are still trying not to leave it because you have read something, you will have to put it to power somewhere else, if not at home and you will need to bring these accessories with you.

So, if you plan on not letting your iPhone on the charger overnight, make sure that you go out with a bag where you can store these things, or leave a set at your workplace or in your vehicle so you can do this there.

Cons

Now, it is time for the drawbacks, or in other words why you should not let your phone be connected to power while you sleep.

4. They heat up a lot

Because of the direct electricity, the devices tend to heat up. That may not seem like a problem to you but there are several situations where that became hazardous. Some other brands had problems with their batteries where they exploded and caught on fire. So, you can imagine what can potentially happen while you are sleeping. You will have no idea that things like this can happen, and you will end up in a situation where your life is at risk and you have to react quickly.

Instead of letting it for the night, you can find some spare time to charge it then. For example, you can do that while commuting to work, or school. Plug it in with your portable charger and you are set. If you don’t have a charger like that one, you can plug it in while you are getting ready. Keep in mind that you don’t need a full battery, bring your charger with you and you can recharge it whenever you need.

5. It reduces the battery life span

Every phone battery has a certain amount of cycles that can be charged. One of them means charging from zero to a hundred, not plugging and unplugging. For example, if you charge it to fifty percent, you still have fifty more to finish the one cycle. With that being said, if you leave your phone on the charger while you are deep sleeping, it will fully charge, but with the processes running in the background, which drain the battery it will have to charge again. So, combining those one percent charges for a longer period, let’s say a year or two, will combine for a total of some cycles that you could’ve used effectively.

Conclusion

There are always different dynamics and different routines that you practice because everyone has other obligations in their day that they have to do. When it comes to having your iPhone ready for your day, there are the options that wait for you to choose them, whether you will leave it while you sleep, or you will plug it in at a different time of the day.