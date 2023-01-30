Legal Highs and What You Need to Know

Although legal highs get a bad reputation, they may be the right tool to help you manage stress.

Modern society frowns on legal highs. News reporters and media resources associate them with Spice – the legal drug that turns people into ‘living zombies.’ Spice is a growing problem, but it is no longer permitted in many places.

The first thing you need to know about legal highs is that they offer a safer alternative to narcotics. You should also know that many legal highs are not synthetic. Most have been in use for centuries.

What are Legal Highs?

Let’s define legal highs first. Although synthetic cannabinoids started as legal highs, there are plenty of others you know about. Legal drugs are found in your food, your cultural rituals, and elsewhere in nature. Psychoactive mushrooms may not be permitted, but that doesn’t cause them to grow all over.

Some toads cause crazes in American high schools, and you can become high if you overeat nutmeg or smoke some mugwort. Too many poppy bagels, and you will be over the safe limit to drive. Rye bread left too long can also cause a high. Finally, let’s not forget that most people rely on coffee to get through the day.

Upping the game, experts produce the legal highs in herbal blends, such as those you might find produced by Express Highs. These incense, spice, and herb-based blends invoke a natural joy. Moreover, these gentle mixes offer a safer alternative to a narcotic high.

Why would you use a legal high?

There are dozens of reasons to choose a legal high. Usually, they will help you gently relax at home in the evening. You might be utterly sober after a long struggle with alcohol or drugs. Legal highs offer a safer alternative that won’t drag you back into the drug scene. Ordered safely online, there is no mingling with drug dealers. If you don’t drink, you can have an equally pleasant evening using legal products instead of illegal ones.

What types of legal highs are there?

Most A-class drugs have high legal simulations as people seek safer alternatives. Legal highs might include Spice, which we already mentioned, or other plant or chemical-based synthetic drugs. Let’s look at the most popular below.

Salvia

Salvia is a plant from the mint family (as is basil) which you can eat to give you hallucinogenic effects. This plant grows native to Mexico. This plant can improve your memory, delay age-associated memory loss, and make you dizzy.

Mephedrone – Mcat

While this legal high became banned in the UK in 2015, it is still legal in most US states. Mcat is a powerful stimulant that users describe as like speed, cocaine, and ecstasy, all mixed. It can make you talkative and euphoric, dizzy, and chatty.

MDPV

MDPV is a Cathinone, which means it is a chemical legal high likened to Amphetamines. Chemically speaking, the two are related. MDVP became banned in 2011, but it is still circulating. It may declare they are bath salts…

Etizolam

Etizolam is the highest legal version of valium. It makes you pleasantly sleepy and dizzy. It is a muscle relaxant and a depressant. It is legal for the purposes of research, however, if you live in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, and Virginia.

In general. Legal highs can sort themselves into a small handful of categories. The safest are plant or fungus-based. The chemical derivatives are the ones you ought to be wary of. The categories include:

Stimulants such as piperazines, cathinone highs, benzofurans and methiopropamine

Hallucinogenic legal highs like alpha-methyltryptamine

Synthetic cannabinoids

Highs that copy the dissociative effects of some legal medications

Sedatives like benzodiazepine analogues

Which legal highs are banned in the USA?

Legal highs may become banned in the US, depending on your state. Before buying, always check if the drug is legal in your area before purchasing. If you live in the UK, there is a blanket ban on all legal highs. As old legal highs become banned, creators make new highs to replace them.

Is it legal to be high in public?

Again, this depends on your state. Some states include cannabis in their high legal laws. Others obey federal law, and it remains illegal. This means that it is legal in the states where you can be increased, and in the states, you can’t be high; it is illegal.

There is one exception to this rule. If you are high in public and become dangerous to other people, expect the police to arrest you. For example, it is illegal to take a legal high and get behind the wheel of a car. Drink driving is an excellent example of this since alcohol is a legal drug almost across the globe.

How do you know if a legal high is safe?

There are ways you can ensure that the legal high you are about to take is a safe one. First, buy them from a reputable source. Reputable sources have both a website and a history in the business. They have reviews and testimonials. The products have every ingredient listed on the packaging.

The only thing likely to go wrong with these herbal blends is a potential allergy to a herb you didn’t know you had before. If something goes wrong, as with any other medicine, you have the packet with all the ingredients on the back to hand to the physician.

If you are offered a legal high on the street, don’t take it. Avoid it unless you know where it came from and have those ingredients.

What is it like to take a legal high?

Finally, what are legal highs like to take? It depends on what product you choose. Often those intended to mimic drugs (like cocaine or cannabis) can prove harmful. Opt for those who intend to create their natural effect.