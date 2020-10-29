5 Most Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid After a Car Crash – 2020 Guide

The statistics show that there are more than 6 million car crashes every year in the United States alone. This means that there are more than 15 thousand accidents per day. More than 1 million people die each year in the world because of reckless driving, mistakes, and road issues, and every country is doing its best to lower these numbers. When an accident happens, it is not always the fault of the driver, and there are things you can do to prove your innocence. Unfortunately, not many people know about their rights, and they make one of the most common legal mistakes right after the crash.

It is said that you should always be prepared for things that could happen to you every day, and if you are a driver, you need to know what you need to do in case you are ever in an accident. In this article, we are going to tell you more about how to avoid the most common legal mistakes right after a car crash, and we will give you some tips on what you should do instead. Note that every situation is different, and it is best to consult a legal advisor before you do anything on your own. Know that the laws in every country are different, but the things we are going to talk about are something that should cover almost every place.

1. Apologizing

We are always taught that we need to be nice and we need to say we are sorry when something bad happens. Well, in case you are in a car crash, it is said that this is the last thing you want to do. The reason for this is that people may perceive you apologizing as accepting the fault, and that can be later used in court against you. If you want to be polite, you can ask the other people how they are, and if needed help them, or call the ambulance.

You should never say you are sorry and you should try to steer away from discussing the case. You should make sure you never accept fault, guilt, or any liability. You should not say that you didn’t see something, that the road was slippery, or that there is something wrong with your vehicle. Keep the conversation to a minimum.

2. Not exchanging personal info

The next mistake people make is not exchanging personal info. You will need the information about the other people involved later on when you need to present your case in front of a judge or for the insurance company.

Note that you should also pay attention to the time, license plates, make, and model of the other auto or automobiles, as well as the personal information of the other driver, or drivers. If there are any witnesses, it is good to have their name and surname as well as their number so they can help in proving your case.

According to mcnicholaslaw.com, you should also get the VIN of the other vehicle and you must remain on the scene if there are injured people. You should call your attorney and your insurance company to let them know about the accident.

3. Not consulting an attorney

Now let’s talk about the probably most important step of the whole process. If you were in an accident that resolved with no damage and no injuries, you may not need to consult a legal advisor, but in case there was any damage, even a small one, or if someone was injured you need to call a lawyer immediately.

They will be able to tell you what you need to do right away, and they will advise you on what’s the next step. Many people think that this is something they can skip, but the reality is, the more you wait, the greater the chances are of you making a wrong move and ending up guilty.

4. Leaving without recording damage

Right after the accident, you will need to record the damage that happened to your vehicle and the other parties involved. The other driver may do that too, but you should never rely on their evidence only.

Take pictures of all the autos involved, and take them from all the angles. Don’t forget to take pictures of the other vehicles’ plates, and if possible, take videos as well, so you can show what happened and how. These things can help you later on in court and with your insurance company. Write things down, take pictures, and talk to witnesses.

5. Insurance companies

The last thing we are going to talk about is insurance companies. As we mentioned before, you will need to inform your insurance company about the crash that happened, but the other parties involved may pressure you into talking with their insurance companies as well. This is not something you should ever do!

We all believe that these services have our backs, but the reality is, they are going to do everything they can not to pay the money. Other companies will pay attention to everything you say, and even if the whole thing was not your fault, they will do everything they can to put the blame on you. If someone needs to talk to the insurance places of the other parties, then you should first consult your attorney, and if needed, they or your own insurance will talk to theirs. Leave these things to the professionals, and don’t make a mistake that can cost you a lot in the long run.

Experts suggest that you should not talk to the other parties about the accident that just happened, and if needed you should seek immediate medical treatment. Even if you sustained a minor injury, it is best to go to the ER and always keep a record and your medical documents. Call the police, always document anything that you have to pay for, including the doctor’s visit, and don’t accept the first offer you are going to receive from the insurance company.