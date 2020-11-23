7 Top Legal Steroids for Bodybuilding Safely and Steadily – 2020 Guide

The world of bodybuilding is extremely competitive, so it’s only natural for competitors to want to get ahead with the help of supplements and steroids. But it’s worth noting that anabolic steroids are not only illegal but dangerous for your health.

For these reasons, a great alternative has been developed. Today, legal steroids are also known as MIPS — a multi-ingredient pre-workout supplement. They are safe, effective, and highly popular.

If you’re new to the realm of bodybuilding and want to learn more about the top legal steroids to incorporate into your regime, check out the rest of this blog for more.

How Anabolic Steroids Impact Your Health

In today’s market, there are hundreds of branded supplements and ”legal” steroids that claim to offer incredible results after just a couple of weeks. Be wary of bold claims like this — many of these products may contain anabolic-androgenic steroid ingredients.

These ingredients should be avoided at all costs. Quite simply, they can wreak havoc on your internal organs and have a lost-lasting impact on your overall health. Just some of the long-term effects of anabolic steroids include:

Acne and other skin issues

Kidney problems

Liver damage and the development of tumors

An enlarged heart, causing high blood pressure, increasing your risk of stroke

Negative changes in cholesterol levels, also increasing your risk of stroke and heart attack

Decreased sperm count

Shrinkage of the testes

Premature balding

An increase in breast tissue

An increased risk of developing prostate cancer

To add to this, using anabolic steroids can be complicated. The process requires a number of different patterns or techniques when it comes to supplementation. This includes stacking, pyramiding, plateauing, and the most popular, cycling — look here for more on that.

If this doesn’t convince you to make the switch to legal steroids, we’re not sure what else will.

Make the Switch: The Top Legal Steroids to Try

While there’s no denying that anabolic steroids deliver top results in the shortest timeframe, it’s just not worth the risk to your overall health. Legal steroids offer the same results, over a slower period of time, and do not jeopardize your health in the process. Here are the top legal steroids to try to build real muscle mass:

1. Testogen

This is probably the most popular, tried-and-tested legal steroid on the market today. If you’re a beginner bodybuilder, this is one of the best MIPS to add to your workout regimen.

Testogen is manufactured by Wolfsen Berg LTD, based in the United Kingdom. They are a leading supplement manufacturer in the fitness field today. This legal steroid comprises high-quality, all-natural ingredients. It’s also considered a great alternative to Sustanon if you’re looking to bolster your testosterone levels.

Testogen also has added benefits such as boosting your sex drive, elevating your mood and energy levels. It offers some of the best results in a decent, sustainable timeframe.

2. Instant Knockout

This is a great option if you’re looking to lean out and build definition. Instant Knockout is well-known for its fat-burning qualities and was initially developed for professional boxers and MMA fighters.

This supplement is made by Roar Ambition and aims to burn stubborn areas of fat, boost your metabolism, and overall energy levels. It’s also 100% natural, offers noticeable results, and they offer a 90-day back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your results.

3. D-Bal

This is yet another very popular supplement because it is a legal alternative to the anabolic steroid, Dianabol. D-Bal is a brilliant option for building serious strength and bulk muscle mass.

Crazybulk, the manufacturers of D-Bal, have managed to successfully recreate the same effects as Dianabol, just without the nasty side-effects of anabolic steroids.

This legal steroid offers effective fat-cutting properties, faster muscle gains, boosts testosterone levels and can be stacked with other legal steroids if you wish.

4. Winsol

If you’re looking for a legal and 100% effective alternative to the anabolic steroid, Winstrol, this is your go-to. It’s safe, made from natural ingredients, and is great for building and maintaining muscle.

Also manufactured by Crazybulk, Winsol is another one of the most popular MIPS on the market right now. This being said, it offers slower results, but the benefit of this is that you can sustain your muscle mass for a longer period of time.

5. Trenorol

This product offers a serious androgenic kick, much like its illegal counterpart, Trenbolone — an anabolic steroid. The manufacturers over at Crazybulk have managed to replicate its effects, just using all-natural ingredients.

This is one of the best MIPS if you’re looking to bulk and cut at the same time. You can also increase your strength, power, and muscle recovery time with this supplement. This legal steroid is one of the best for overall physical conditioning.

6. Testo-Max

Testo-Max is another proven supplement for bolstering testosterone levels, revving up the sex drive, while also helping with muscle recovery and growth. With a combination of unique ingredients, Testo-Max is also great for older gentlemen who want to maintain their muscle mass and physique.

This popular supplement contains a high amount of D-Aspartic Acid, which is known to bump up testosterone levels like no other ingredient. With the addition of Tribulus Terrestris extract, you can also enjoy lowered cholesterol levels and regulated blood sugar levels.

7. ClenButrol

Made from organic, herbal ingredients, this is the legal, safe alternative to the anabolic steroid Clenbuterol. This legal steroid is ideal if you’re looking to cut body fat, lean down, and tone up.

The reason why this supplement is so effective for this purpose is because of its thermogenic qualities. It helps to charge up the metabolism by increasing your internal temperature. This, in turn, helps to metabolize stored adipose fat.

Not only this, but ClenButrol improves cardiovascular function by removing potential blockages from the circulatory system.

