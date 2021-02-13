Will Legalization Reduce the Social Stigma Over Cannabis?

Even though we can see that more and more states in the US have a movement for cannabis legalization, and some of them have already done it, it can be said that the stigma is still present. Naturally, this uncertainty is present among nonusers. The reason begin that states and the government have spent so many years talking about the bad sides of cannabis that many people have become skeptical about using it.

However, the question is, will we see this skepticism completely eliminated in the future since there are so many movements that are in favor of legalization. One of the most interesting parts is surely the fact that people don’t know much about it. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that so many people are not certain whether they should consume it. Education looks like the right way for overcoming these problems.

At the same time, the potential buyers need to know about the products they will have the opportunity to buy. It can be said that the situation is pretty much the same in almost every country you can think of. If you are interested in these products, be sure to read more and inform yourself about all you can find about them. However, the question is, are people going to let go of their skepticism even when the legalization is complete. Let’s take a look into it.

What the Situation in Foreign Countries?

Not only that we are talking about the most widespread recreational drug, but we are also talking about one of the most popular ones. We can see that humanity’s perspective has changed a lot in the last couple of years. In fact, now some countries completely legalized it, not just for medical purposes. When it comes to the official statistics, we can see that the public in almost any country is now in favor of legalization. Not only that, its popularity rises every year.

Even though we can see that the popularity of cannabis is higher than it has ever been, still the majority of counties in the world decline to legalize it. One of the crucial factors is that there’s still a stigma that has been present for almost a century. Plus, we can see that there are still users who are fighting against the stigmatization of the public. We are talking about rejection and prejudice. Nobody likes these two, right?

The Study

In a study recently done by the University of Amsterdam, a couple of different European countries, with different levels of marijuana criminalization process. The skepticism towards marijuana consumers is much more present in countries where this process hasn’t been started and where the laws against its usage are more punitive. When you take a look at it, you will see that it makes perfect sense. The skepticism has been lifted from countries and states where the consumption has been legalized, both in medical and recreational services.

It needs to be said that the negative campaign that started towards cannabis during the thirties has left a really big mark on the public’s opinion on it. Therefore, it needs to be said that the process of removing the stigma completely needs to last for more than a couple of years before we can say that the general public has a more favorable opinion about it.

The Discussion is Necessary

It’s needless to say that to improve the public’s opinion discussions are an absolute must. Therefore, everyone interested in this topic should participate in every discussion they have an opportunity to. Sharing their experience with other people is crucial for the public to understand all the benefits and shortcomings of consuming cannabis.

Naturally, anything in the world has its own sets of advantages and disadvantages. So, why it should be any different with cannabis, right? Anyhow it is important for people to understand that the skepticism that surrounded us for so long is not needed now. There are a plethora of different studies that show us exactly why we should use it for.

The Positive Experience

When we are talking about these discussions, it needs to be said that sharing the positive experiences from consuming this can provide others with a whole new point of view. This is why it is so crucial for you to share the positive experience of your consumption of cannabis. Otherwise, you cannot expect that the people around you will be aware of all the benefits that it can offer you with.

The Bad Experience

At the same time, you need to share all your bad experiences with the people around you. For them to be able to understand what they shouldn’t do when it comes to consuming cannabis. That way you will be able to resolve all the skepticism that they’ve had about its consumption. Surely, it is way better for them to learn from someone close to them than doing thorough research about the whole topic. Surely, we are talking about a much easier process.

Learn from Others

Not only you should share your experience, but you should also learn from what others have to say about cannabis. Pretty much every person will have a completely different experience, and learning about them will surely provide you with experience in different situations. So, don’t be afraid to ask any cannabis user you know around you. Even better, enlist in some groups where you can obtain this kind of knowledge. Thankfully, there are a lot of them. So, chances are that you will be able to find one near you.

The Verdict

The question of cannabis stigma is a pretty tricky one. Every user needs to understand that the negative campaign has been present for too long and that people are used to it. Therefore, working slowly towards lifting this skepticism from the general public is surely the way to go. Sure, it will last quite a lot, but we are sure that in the end, we will see the stigma over cannabis disappear completely. So, all of us should pursue this goal of ours.