What to do on Kiss Day: The Seventh Day of the Valentine Week

It is being said that kiss is the way through which the heart most likely to speak to the one we find our soul is attached to. Apart from being an intimate and intense expression of love, a kiss brings a euphoric feeling all together, in which people desire to stay for an eternity. People often say that sometimes what we cannot express through words can be expressed through a kiss. A kiss of love can spell an aura of eternal romance and can take you to a surreal world. Hence, the importance of the kiss day in Valentines’ week is probably the most exciting day after Valentines’ day. People often have a misconception that on a kiss day, a couple is meant to kiss each other and that is the only way to celebrate this day so far. Though there is nothing to disagree with, however, the aforementioned one is not the only way to celebrate this day. Since kissing between two people in love signifies a bond that no can break, the kiss day should be celebrated for the cause that “when you and me are together, the rest of the world does not matter”.

What is the history of giving kisses to others?

According to some scholarly theory, the earliest act of kissing took place in the caveman or stone age period when mothers used to pre-chew the hard foods for their little babies and transfer through kisses. Thus the very first reference to the act of kissing is related with motherly love, affection and care. Also, it stands out to be the most promising meaning of kissing, which is the ultimate love and affection for a particular person. However, later there have been found several other scholarly theories, which have indicated the fact that the act of kissing is related with the sacred religious act of union. As per that, it is believed that in most of the religious culture, kissing was an act where two people used to come closer to each others’ faces and touch lips to have a spiritual union. Less can deny the fact that a kiss doubtlessly creates sacred links between two souls. Even in the Vedic Sanskrit texts, there is the mention of words such as “drinking the moisture of the lips”. The inclusion of kiss into the holy union between two lovebirds namely marriage started first in Russia. Thus in Valentines’ week, which is considered and celebrated as the week of love, the inclusion of a day to celebrate kiss is absolutely justified and necessary.

What can be done and gifted on Kiss Day?

People say love is an aspect that is to grow and intensify with ages. A kiss is supposed to be done when the quotient of love between two has reached a stage of maturity. However, since a kiss signifies the intense bond between two people, people whose love is still in the budding stage can celebrate too through the right gestures and gifts. Considering different stages of a love relationship, the following activities and gifts can be suggested.

#Stage 1 – The budding stage

This stage belongs to those who are yet to confess their love to their special ones. Since love is yet not expressed, kissing would be a gesture, which might not be greeted with warmth and joy. Hence, certain gifts can do the talking and symbolically imply what is in the heart. People facing this stage can think about the following gift options –

Boys can think of gifting a hamper full of products that will help the special one in taking care of her lips and decorate it. Such hampers should include lip scrubs, lip balm or moisturiser and of course lipsticks. Girls can think of gifting mint flavored chocolate hampers. Chocolates will give the perfect sweet tooth along with the mint flavor in it will give them a sense of refreshment. To know more about such gift options, which are nowadays available online, click here.

Both boys and girls can think of giving a card or a hand-written letter along with mugs, pillows or bottles customized with adorable kiss emoji or animated kissing image. The card will help to let the recipient know what is in the mind of the one who is gifting. On the other hand, the aforementioned customization on an item will be an adorable gift that will melt his or her heart right away.

#Stage 2 – After the commitment

In this stage, people desire to receive something that is over the top or crafted with out of the box ideas. Since, kissing means creating a virtual world of the two souls only, in the stage after commitment, one can think of arranging boat rides or movie dates in a place where separate couple seats are available. Those who know that it would not be possible for them to leave their house on Valentines’ day, which is the next day of the Kiss day, can think of going on a romantic candlelight dinner. A candlelight dinner in a quiet place will give the couple the feeling of having a world of their own, which a kiss primarily symbolizes. Besides these options, one can think of giving a large mansize kiss shaped red or pink rose or a mixed flower arrangement since flowers are best when it comes to expressing true feelings.

#Stage 3 – After marriage

In this stage when two people in love have come across a long path with each other, a kiss day should be celebrated to remind each other how precious he or she is for the other person. To do so, one can think about arranging breakfast on bed or arranging lunch or dinner by cooking the favorite dishes of his or her partner. If a married couple has kept any picture where the two are holding each other and kissing forehead or cheeks, then on the kiss day, that couple can think about personalising a lamp, portable photo album or led photo frame personalized with that picture. It will create a romantic feeling and will also let them remind of their bygone days of sheer happiness.

The kiss day in the week of Valentines’ will no doubt end with a lot of anticipation of what is going to happen on the very next day. Let your partner have romantic anticipation by making the kiss day a day of intimacy. Gift any of the suggested ideas above and take your relationship to a whole new level.