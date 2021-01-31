Lindsey Pelas Net Worth 2021, Bio, Education, Career

Lindsey Pelas is a model, American actress who gained fame through social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. Here are some things you didn’t know about Lindsey Pelas.

Bio

Lindsey Nicole Pelas was born in Loranger, Louisiana on May 19, 1991. Ever since she was a little girl, she wanted to become an actress. Pelas comes from a large family – she has three brothers and five sisters.

Education

After finishing high school, she attended Louisiana State University and has a bachelor’s degree in History.

Career

After graduating, she went on to work as a bartender and a yoga instructor. In 2013 she started her modeling career when she posed for Playboy. She was the Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month for May 2014. In 2018 Pelas began to her podcast called ‘Eyes Up Here with Lindsey Pleas.’ She also issued some calendars like ‘Dirty South,’ and launched ‘Genetically Gifted’ T-Shirt collection for presale in June 2018. She has also made appearances in TV shows, movies, and music videos. Her most famous roles are Stephanie in “Extraction’’ a film from 2015 and in 2018’s film ‘’The Trouble” as Katrina.

Lindsey Pelas Net Worth 2021

Her estimated net worth is about $3 million.

There is some gossiping that she did plastic surgery, but she never addressed it. Pelas is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and she has 52kg. Body dimensions are 36-24-36 with the bra size 36D. Pelas is blonde with green eyes.

Social media

Lindsey Pelas is probably most known as a social media influencer. Her Instagram account has 9 million followers and her Twitter account around 805k.