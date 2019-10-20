Lisa Kerney Net Worth, Bio, Career

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Lisa Kerney is one talented lady who is known as a sportscaster and reporter. A lot of fans know her from the ESPN channel, where she was a host of the SportsCenter. During the time, she gained a lot of fans who love her for her talent and charisma.

Early Life

Lisa Diane Gangel Kerney was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the United States, on the 8th of July, 1981. Her parents are Barbara and Lou Gangel. When she was young, her family moved to Leawood, and she was raised there. Interestingly, Lisa said a couple of times that she knew that she wants to be a journalist because she interviewed her family from an early age.

While she was in the St. Tomas Aquinas High School, Anna was a part of the basketball team, and she had a lot of success. Later on, she continued education at Lynn University in Florida, where she also played basketball. She was a captain of the team, and at the same time, she studied broadcasting journalism. During that time, Kerney earned a lot of awards and achievements.

Professional Career

Soon after she got her degree in broadcasting journalism, Lisa got a job on the KXLF-TV, where she was an anchor, producer, and reporter for various sports. While she was at that television, she got an award, The Montana Standard. Also, she was chosen for Best Sports Reporter and Best TV personality by People’s Choice.

After the first job, Lisa continued her career at KING-TV station, where she worked as an anchor of the show Northwest Sports Tonight. At the WCBS-TV and MLB Network, she also had a job of the host.

In February 2014, Kerney joined ESPN, which was a fulfillment of her dreams. ESPN’s career started with the show SportsCenter. The show was successful, and the main topic of it was sports. Lisa brought news about sports events and everything related to it. At the same time, she was an anchor of the Fantasy Football Now. Thanks to this show, Kerney received Trustees Medal of Honor. Lisa worked for ESPN four years and then decided to leave the station, but she never said the reason.

Currently, she is working for the show More Ways to Win.

Personal Life

When Lisa attended a Seattle Seahawks game, she met her future husband, an NFL star, Patrick Keney. The couple has four kids together, and a happy family is currently living in New York.

Net Worth 2019

Through her career in sports journalism, Lisa earned a lot of money. As of 2019, Lisa Kerney has an estimated net worth of $14 million.