Leanne Brown Net Worth, Bio, Personal life

If you ever watched The Real Housewives of Cheshire, then you had to notice Leanne Brown. She was one of the stars of the show who got her hands in the clothing design waters.

Bio

Leanne Brown’s zodiac sign is Aquarius, as she was born on February 17, 1976. She was born in Barrow-in-Furness, a place located in Cumbria. At the age of 19, she went on to live in Manchester after a bad romantic relationship experience.

Her mother named Elaine Wassell was a single mother, and she raised Leanne and her son Marcus on her own. Elaine was a bartender, and Leanne also decided to work to help her mother and her family. She even went to Dowdales School, located in Dalton-in-Furness. When she finished school and when she deiced to start a new life in Manchester, she worked as an exotic dancer at the time.

Personal life

The reality TV show star met her husband, Wes Brown, at the Discotheque Royale nightclub. Wes Brown is a famous soccer player, and after dating for seven years, the couple decided to get married. And so they did. The wedding ceremony was held at Peckforton Castle on June 13, 2009. The Brown family slowly expanded over the years, and now they are counting 6 members, one of which is a black poodle mix called Marley.

Other family members, besides the two of them, are their daughters. The famous couple shares three girls, Halle, Lilia, and the youngest daughter they named Lola. Wes Brown is playing for Kerala Blasters, a football club from India. The football player is frequently traveling back and forth to see his family.

Leanne Brown was one of the stars of the popular reality TV show Real Housewives of Cheshire, but she decided to leave the show after the TV show’s sixth season. She mentioned how she wanted her daughters to see the bigger picture and not to remember their mother as one of the reality stars.

Besides the reality show, she is also a philanthropist and a brand ambassador. She is trying her best to help other people and to help her girls see what is really important in this world. The philanthropist is a part of numerous charities, and her main focus at the time is One Woman At A Time.

When her husband moved to India, the philanthropist decided to help with women refugees there. “We help a refugee in India of women and children that have been subject to the most horrendous domestic abuse sometimes with acid and sex trafficking,” Brown mentioned once in an interview. She continued, “Wes got signed to Kerala Blasters, and I saw it as a good opportunity to go over and find somewhere that was in need of help, given that India is the most dangerous place to live if you’re a woman.”

Leanne Brown Net Worth

Leanne Brown is a working woman, and she has an income of her own. She has her clothing line named Kiss Frogs and Lux Activewear. As of 2019, her estimated net worth is around $1 million.