Lori Maddox Bio, Life, Controversial Relationships and Net Worth

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

During the 70s the rock and roll were extremely popular in America. The important part of the rock and roll music were groupies, which are ladies that follow stars. Lori Maddox was a groupie at that time, and she attracted a lot of attention because of her drug and sex addiction. She was only 14 years old at the time, and that’s why this was an even bigger scandal.

If you want to know details about the groupie’s life, career, and controversial life, then you should stay tuned and keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Lori Maddox was born in the United States on the 29th of November, 1958. She grew up with her family, and she held an American nationality. From an early age, she loved to hang out with friends and to visit bars.

The groupie finished high school and then continued education at the Saint Monica College.

While Maddox was in high school, she met Sable Starr, who was already a groupie. Sable included her in this world, and during the weekends, they visited a lot of clubs. Even though the young groupie lived with her mother, at night she used to sneak out.

Lori Maddox Controversial Relationships

At the rock and roll period being a groupie meant that you would sleep with a lot of stars. Lori used to be involved with a lot of celebrities during the teenage period.

It is known that she slept with David Bowie, who she met in one of the clubs. After him, the groupie met Jimmy Page, and she even fell in love with him. Even though he was twice his age, the couple were in a secret relationship. After she saw him with another woman in bed, the groupie left him.

She continued her fun life, and she got involved with even more stars. On a lot of occasions, she was caught with Iggy Pop and doing drugs. Also, she had a one-night stand with Paul McCartney, John Bonham, Mick Jagger, and a lot more rock and rollers.

Even though she got a lot of critics because of her lifestyle, she mentioned that she is not regrating anything that she has done.

Currently, the groupie is married to a man named Raymond, who is not a celebrity. The couple even has one son together, and his name is Shaun.

Interestingly, she is involved in fashion at the moment.

Net Worth

Although her net worth is not revealed until now, we can say for sure that her annual salary is $40 thousand.