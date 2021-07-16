Luxury Bedspreads Are a Great Gift for Your Friends and for Yourself

Luxury textiles – sophistication and charm, restrained luxury and comfort, historical design traditions and modern innovative ideas, so premium home textiles are not just a great gift that will emphasize the special status of the recipient and your attitude to him, but also, of course, an indispensable detail of any cozy home in which comfort and luxury are especially appreciated. Comfort and amazing quality have been brought together in exclusive luxury bedspreads. They are the embodiment of taste, the ability to take care of their interests, increasing the individuality of the interior of your bedroom. For instance, bedspreads by thebedspreadshop.com.au have been popular with consumers for many years thanks to their perfect quality and excellent design.

The skill of world designers is perfection embodied in the fabric. Even minor decorative elements – cords, guipure, florentine lace, rhinestones, braid, embroidery bring sophistication and a special atmosphere of comfort to the atmosphere of the room. Therefore, such textiles are not just an interior item, but a real and exquisite decoration of the bedroom. Coming home in the evening, you can finally lie down on your favorite beautiful bedspread and relax a little. A beautiful and elegant bedspread gives the bedroom an impeccable and individual style. In our online store, you can choose a beautiful bedspread for your home not only to give the interior freshness and renewal but also to add a touch of comfort. Every morning and evening, touching the delicate fabric of the bedspread, you will enjoy the bedspread, drowning in a sea of comfort. Your mood will increase every morning from the exquisite look of this bedspread.

A great gift

Premium bedspread will be a great gift for a wedding anniversary, and the anniversary of loved ones, and for a birthday — for any holiday and especially for yourself. Also, such a high-quality bedspread can be an excellent gift solution for newlyweds. They will certainly appreciate a bedspread made of natural silk, noble satin, solemn jacquard, cozy linen, or the most delicate Tencel. The bedspread will be a great gift even for a colleague. Especially if it’s a woman. Your taste will be definitely appreciated.

High-quality materials

The most expensive and chic are plaids made of silk. They are gentle to the touch, perfectly warm, and remove the excess body. So, there are a lot of great other materials which you will like.

Bedspreads are made of natural fabrics

Elite bedspreads made of wool (sheep, camel, alpaca, cashmere, mohair) are considered traditional. They heat up quickly and retain heat, are soft, comfortable, and have healing properties. Wool for elite bedspreads usually goes through manual assembly and processing, is carefully selected and processed with soft and safe means, so that it becomes softer and more pleasant to the touch. The most delicate wool is collected from animals that have not yet matured, for example, from camels or lambs (kid-mohair). Such bedspreads are really very valuable and rare.

Premium bedspreads made of selected cotton are also very pleasant and cozy, they are characterized by increased hygroscopicity and breathability. Often cotton for them is grown in ecologically clean areas without the use of chemicals or elite long-fiber varieties of cotton are taken. Elite bedspreads made of bamboo are a great option for allergy sufferers. They are hygienic, have an antibacterial effect, and have a beneficial effect on the entire body. Bamboo fiber is light, hygroscopic, great for a cool summer evening or a daytime nap. Premium synthetic bedspreads are very durable and practical to care for. Synthetic fibers allow you to produce chic bedspreads of various textures and brightness of colors.

Separately, it is worth highlighting premium viscose bedspreads. They are often referred to as synthetic, although this is not entirely true. Viscose is obtained from natural cellulose artificially, but it retains all the properties of natural materials. Viscose bedspreads are very bright and shiny. Viscose itself requires special care, so it is often combined with other fibers, such as cotton.

Bedspreads made of synthetic fabrics

So expensive acrylic bedspreads are very light, hypoallergenic, and colorful. They can be either with a long pile (artificial fur) or with a soft short one, similar to the most delicate velvet.

Bedspreads made of microfiber are also very durable. They can withstand repeated washing without losing their properties.

Bedspreads made of mixed fabrics

Elite bedspreads made of mixed fabrics combine the advantages of synthetic and natural fibers. The most common options are a combination of acrylic and cotton, viscose and cotton, wool and polyamide, mohair and acrylic. Such bedspreads retain their shape very well, do not collect dust, breathe perfectly, and are warm.

Choose a perfect design

It is equally important to choose the right design and color of an elite bedspread, especially if it acts as an integral part of the interior. In a variety of stylistic solutions, it is important to remember the basic rules:

color

If there is already a bright accent in the design, choose an elite plaid of a calm tone. If the room is in calm colors, a bright bedspread will add zest and positive;

harmony of textures

A traditional wool plaid in a cage will suit the style of the English classics, a knitted or fur plaid will suit the natural style, a bright one with an original pattern will suit the high-tech style.

Whatever elite bedspread you would not choose, it will be stylish, high-quality, and will serve you for many years.