How To Make The Best Brownies That Will Be The Envy of All Your Friends?

As is the case with many recipes, the better the quality of the ingredients, the better the results. Follow these top ten tips to make your brownies enviably delicious:

1. Select the right recipe for you

Brownies are a great choice; some prefer dense, fudgy brownies, while others love lighter, crumblier concoctions. If you love the latter, choose a recipe with cocoa powder rather than melted chocolate. Choose a recipe with a high proportion of eggs, butter and chocolate for gooier results.

2. Avoid curdling with a dash of milk

Occasionally, the fat will separate from the batter, leaving an unpleasantly grainy mixture. Add a splash of milk to bring things back together.

3. Preparation is the key to success

Carefully greasing and lining the baking tray before you get started will allow you to lift the it from the tray without breaking.

4. Get the timing right

Always preheat the overhead play close attention to the brownies. Check them about ten minutes before the timer ends. If you do over bake then, there’s no need to waste the results. Use them as the basis of a trifle or crumble into ice cream for a decadent dessert.

5. Don’t try and remove the brownies as soon as they are out of the oven

Let the cooked brownies cool in the tray after you take them out the oven. Put them in the fridge for a few hours. You will notice that they shrink slightly from the sides of the tray and can be sliced into neat squares very easily.

6. Did you know that brownies can be lactose-free?

Try substituting butter and with a nutty flavoured oil. You won’t need as much oil as butter – approximately three quarters as much oil as butter.

7. Experiment with different ingredients

The beauty of a good recipe is its versatility. You can add many different ingredients to create something deliciously unique. Try chopped nuts, dates, raisins, and glace cherries; all well-known additions. However, why not try a savoury variant? Chilli flakes work surprisingly well with chocolate, and crispy, streaky bacon is also popular in some circles.

8. Use a cupcake tin for individual portions

There’s no need to stick to a square tin. Use a pudding tray lined with cases for convenient individual portions. Just don’t forget that the cooking time will be a bit less.

9. Use the best ingredients you can afford

Splurging on organic chocolate with a high cocoa content and good quality butter rather than margarine means the difference between excellent one and decidedly average ones.

10. Add a secret layer

Add interest by adding a layer of something crunchy to the first half of the batter, such as crushed ginger nut biscuits, Bourbons or Amaretto. Cover with the remaining batter and bake.

Now, you clearly know how it can be the Envy of all your friends but are you aware of the advantages and disadvantages it has? Here, let’s look into some advantages and disadvantages of it.

Advantages of brownies

These are mostly used as food or treat. It is basically a piece of baked chocolate which is very delicious yet useful. Yes, it is not only for enjoyment but it has beneficial health effects too, because of the beneficial ingredients in it such as vitamin A, vitamin b, vitamin C, carbohydrates and many others. Even after being sweet in taste, it is one of the foods with antioxidant qualities and it helps to increase the cholesterol level in the body. There are a lot of health benefits of brownies and some of them are:

1. Lower the blood pressure

Eating it can reduce the blood pressure level, it is a tip for the people with high blood pressure issues that they can use it daily in their diet to manage their blood pressure in a relaxed, enjoyable and comfortable way.

2. Improves digestion

One of the most amazing and fabulous benefits of it is that it improves digestion because of the fruits used in it, fruits like pineapple, apples and many others are used while making it and all these fruits are rich in fibres that can cure indigestion.

3. Contains proteins and carbohydrates

It has some ingredients that are essential for the human body such as proteins and carbohydrates which are the main and basic need for the human body to get energy. All these ingredients provide a lot of benefits to the human body and are helpful for human health.

Disadvantages of brownies

There are many advantages of a brownie but it is important to consume it once in a while because brownies have high calories, fat and sugar which can have a negative impact on the overall health if you eat them on a regular basis, here are some disadvantages of it mentioned below-

1. Fat

A single piece of brownie contains 7 gram of fat and if you eat a proper diet of 2000 calories then your daily upper limits of saturated fat are 22 grams according to that you have to restrict your intake of saturated fat and eating a single piece of it won’t be a smart move rather than it you can pick some other fruits which can actually fill your stomach.

2. Calories

A single piece of brownie contains 112 calories and a lot of sugar is added into it, the sugar is added according to the recipe but a diet high in added sugar can lead to tooth problem and also unhealthy weight gain, this added sugar can increase your chances of developing heart disease and diabetes. Sweet desserts are basically a source of high sugar and person who is already suffering from such diseases cannot take them.

Conclusion

It has many effects and there are so many advantages and disadvantages of a brownie but we cannot deny the fact that it is one of the most delicious desserts. If the proper amount of it is taken by a person then it is not harmful to the health, it can be taken on the specific intervals instead of eating them regularly. So, you can eat this amazingly delicious dessert without any worries but don’t forget to take it in specific intervals as mentioned above consume it once in a while.