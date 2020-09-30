How to Throw a Princess Themed Birthday Party For Your Child

Birthday celebrations are every child’s favorite day of the year. Your little girl can’t wait to wake up in the morning and see the most beautiful cake and the biggest balloons she has ever seen. And a gift? It’s certainly the one she has been craving for during the whole year and for which she asked you to buy it for her every time she saw it in the window of a toy store. However, what makes her the happiest kid in the world is the birthday party and the arrival of her friends.

On the other hand, every little girl at some point wishes she was a princess. A birthday could be the perfect opportunity to become one at least for one day. You can organize the most beautiful princess-themed party for your little princess and make her feel even more special on this day. This kind of idea will surely delight her friends as well! However, there is no doubt that you will need a lot of time and effort to make everything turn out neat and perfect.

If you need additional ideas on how to organize everything and how to decorate the space so that it looks like a true castle – ‘cause that’s what princesses need – read this article to the end.

1. Invitations

You should make sure that every detail has elements of a given theme. Start with invitations which you can create by yourself and be more original than ever. You will need scissors, some cardboard or collage paper, colored markers, and sequins.

Write that a party is being organized in the castle, in honor of Her Majesty the Princess (Name), the address where the ‘castle’ is located, the date and the time of the celebration. Of course, you’ll want the other children to come in clothes that are in line with the theme, so suggest that the royal clothes are desirable as a part of the dress code.

After that, lightly burn the edges of the paper, roll up the invitation and tie it with a ribbon or put a wax seal, in order to make it look just like a notice from the royal family. Another way is to put invitations in colorful envelopes with stickers associated with the princess.

2. Decorations

There are many creative decoration ideas and we are sure that you can manage to do this even without our suggestions. However, just in case, we have a few ideas that you can take a look at and that might help you make everything look even more magical. If space doesn’t bring a royal atmosphere, all other efforts are in vain.

At the entrance to the playroom, place a red carpet on which the birthday girl will walk in great style once her evening begins. Decorations in the shape of stars, a magic wand, or crowns should be hanging from the ceiling. For an even better experience, make a castle out of cardboard boxes while placing the royal coats of arms on the side. Fake torches around the castle with decorative light bulbs will also contribute to the atmosphere.

A single helium balloon could be attached to each chair, and as a special decoration for our princess, there could be a chair that looks like a throne where she can sit or leave her gifts. How cool is that? And of course, don’t forget the music for the perfect vibe – hit a play button and remember all those magnificent songs from Disney movies.

3. Costumes and accessories

A themed party is unthinkable without the appropriate costumes. After entering the party, all girls can get a small tiara made of wire and cardboard and painted in gold. Let them also get magic wands made of long wooden sticks with glued stars made of shiny foil on top.

Prepare crowns for the boys as well. You can also make and divide shields and swords. Not everyone has to be a prince – a certain number of boys can play the role of the royal army. On the other hand, for those who want to be princes, save cloaks as a credible part of the costume.

The celebrant should have a special costume that will make her stand out from the crowd. Kawaii-unicorn.com knows that fairytale princesses are usually accompanied by a pink unicorn. Dress your little girl in a dress with this motif – we are sure that you will hardly convince her to take it off when the party’s over.

4. Birthday cake

Can you imagine a birthday without a cake? We know we can’t. That is why the cake should be the main detail of the evening – a thing that everyone will remember and wish the same for their birthday. It’s easiest to order it, but it will be a real pleasure if you make it at home.

We suggest you make a round cake so that all the details on it are harmonized since most of them are round in shape. Among other things, castles are usually round in cartoons, and children will simply adore seeing them on their sweet surprise.

Height is quite important for the castle, so try to make a cake on two levels. Then, let pastel pinks and blues predominate, and leave the space at the very base for a green filling that will mimic the lawn around the castle. Let your imagination run wild, enrich it with various figurines, and put a crown sign on top. Cornets can serve as towers to which you’ll stick the fireworks. When the time for blowing out the candles comes, turn down the lights, light the fireworks, and let your princess make a wish.

5. Food, drink, and games

How everything will turn out, in the end, depends exclusively on your creativity. If you come up with some fresh ideas, you will delight the kids and everything will turn out perfectly. This is exactly what you need when preparing a serving for your little ones.

Buy plastic cups and paper plates inspired by princess motifs. Make small sandwiches and cookies in the shape of a crown or stars and opt for a colorful frosting in order to attract the attention of the kids. You can also bake a pizza and cut it into interesting shapes – the sky’s the limit.

Make light blue and pink milkshakes inspired by unicorns, or pink lemonade and strawberry tea, that can be an equally great idea as well – isn’t all this too sweet?

Although it requires a lot of effort and creativity, organizing a birthday for your little princess will be a real pleasure for you. Apply some of the ideas we have given you and be sure that your child and other kids will be delighted. Trust us, she will hardly wait for her next birthday!