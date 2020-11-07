The internet is an awesome place to make money on. And one of the better ways to do that is by selling stock footage. If you happened to be a photographer or rookie filmmaker, then there are ways to sell your footage.

While stock photography is highly profitable and can turn into an excellent revenue stream, selling videos is even better.

So let us tell you all about the 4 ways you can make money by selling stock footage.

With all that said, let’s start.

1. Get the Right Equipment

Before you can go out and sell stock footage, you will need a camera. This is quite possibly the most important step on the road to making money online.

When choosing the right camera, it will work in your best interests to start off with a full HD camera (1920 x 1080 resolution). Since most people in need of stock footage live in the 21st century, Full HD is the bare minimum. If you really want to make an impression, then you can get a camera with a 4K resolution.

Secondly, you will need editing software to turn the footage into something that your potential buyers can use. While at it, you will also have to work on your color correction skills as every video or image on the internet has gone through some color editing.

And lastly, you will need the will and spare time to turn this endeavor into a potential revenue stream. As to how to make money by selling stock footage, make sure to continue reading.

2. Start Filming or Photographing

The easiest way to sell is to give people something convenient they can use.

That is why the stock footage that sells the most is one that dwells into particular niches or topics from everyday life. If a particular business that sells flowers is in need of stock footage, then you can help them by creating it.

Here is a rundown of the topics that sell the most.

· Gradients

Gradients are particularly useful on YouTube. There is a whole section of YouTubers that use gradient footage in their videos. You will also encounter this category under a different name – holographic colors.

Gradients are used in multiple cases. They are used for transitions, to make a point, and they’re also heavily used in graphics design. So there will always be someone willing to buy such content.

· Close-Ups

Close-ups are always attractive. Objects and people shot up close can be used for tons of things. While this type of content isn’t visually pleasing, it is still one that sells a lot.

· POV

POV stands for point of view, and it also sells like hotcakes. POV can be a visual trend if used correctly. A POV shot with a sunset or sunrise is one that has tons of uses. So, get your camera and start filming yourself and others.

Rookie photographers and filmmakers find this to be the easiest way to attract clients. Since every photo or video is connected to you, people can contact you directly to get in touch.

But the only way for that to happen is by you making tons of footage. Grab your camera and start filming or taking photos of things that people might use.

This is the most convenient way for your work to gain attraction. There are dozens if not hundreds of stock footage and video websites out there. You can use one, or more, of these platforms as your money-making base.

You can upload and put a price on every image and video that you create. When someone is interested in buying your footage, then they will pay the price.

This is a great way to make money and a great way for passive income. Since no stock footage is exclusive to any single person, the more people buy your work the more you get paid for it.

Most of these websites even have their own analytics sections that show you exactly how much money you’re making.

One that we recommend using is raw.film, a premium stock footage website that offers videos and images in FHD, 4K, and even 8K.

4. Work Directly For Clients

Business is all about opportunities. And one opportunity that always presents itself is when clients get in touch with you directly.

Clients tend to use the same work of stock footage artists for multiple purposes or projects. Since they own the rights to use your work for commercial purposes, they will most likely want to get in touch with you and do more work.

This is only possible if your work sells. The more potential clients use your work, the bigger the chances of a client getting in touch with you.

And when this happens, then you will work and create exclusive footage for your clients. And if there is anything we know about exclusive content is that it pays more than selling in the form of stock footage.

Whenever we say stock footage, we should elaborate more on that as two particular types exist. You have commercial and editorial stock footage.

Where both differentiate is in the following. Commercial footage sells products whilst editorial is used by outlets to tell stories.

The former sells a lot more as you will need to gain certain permits in order to sell it. This is only the case if you are using objects or surroundings that you do not own the rights to.

Let’s for example say that you are filming a stock video that you plan on slapping a commercial license onto it. Let’s also assume that the video is from your local zoo. Well if you are to use the video for commercial purposes, then you will most likely need to gain the required permits and paperwork.

Editorial footage, on the other hand, doesn’t require such permits.