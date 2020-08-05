6 Ways You Can Make Your Mattress Last Longer – 2020 Guide

You probably have heard about the information that we spend about one-third of our life sleeping. This is the reason we need it as best as possible. The quality of our sleep heavily influences the rest of our day. If we didn’t rest properly when needed, we are not going to feel too well later in the day. In cases where we had the proper rest, we are going to feel much better and motivated to complete all of the daily chores placed before us.

Being exhausted is something that never suited anyone. So, we need to make that one-third of our lives as quality as we can. Since we are living in the 21st century, we have numerous options when it comes to choosing the mattress that will suit our needs. Also, we can see that are numerous different types of mattresses for different situations and needs.

If you are interested in seeing the most prominent ones, be sure to check out mattress-review.org. As you are probably aware of the fact that the average price of a mattress lies between $500 and $3000. This is not something that makes them available to a majority of people. Therefore, people started thinking about doing things that can increase the duration time of the mattresses they already have.

So, we’ve decided to conduct research where we would discover the most efficient of all of them and present them to you. You can be sure that you can use these to protect your mattress from outside influences and make them more durable. We would like to point out that this is not ranking of any sort. Surely, you will find this useful. Without wasting too much of your valuable time, we are going to this list of ours now.

1. Finding Proper Support

One of the most important things you can do to improve the durability of your mattress is to find proper support for it. This doesn’t always mean that you will need to find some kind of foundation or box spring. However, we would highly recommend you to do it. That way you will be able to prevent early wear and preserve the integrity of the material your mattress was originally made. One thing you can do to improve the foundation is to buy a new frame that can increase the support for the mattress itself. All decisions you would make in this regard heavily depends on the type of mattress you have.

2. Mattress Protector

Many people have a habit of covering their mattresses with some kind of protection. You would be surprised to know how many people actually do that. Even many people don’t have even the slightest idea about how helpful this can be. This is the thing that can be a real gamechanger is some situations. Especially when it comes to accidents that are likely to happen every now and then. The commonest thing that can happen to your mattress is to spill water over it. Having a water protector is something that will lead you a long way. This is just one example of how you can improve the durability of your mattress.

3. Don’t Eat in Your Bed

Having lunch or a simple snack in your bed is a no-no. Even the smallest of crumbs and particles are going to attract pests and bugs that are going inflict damage to your mattress. You should be aware that this is something that can impact the durability of your mattress. The most common bugs that can be attracted to the mattress are cockroaches and ants. Surely, you don’t want these in a place where you sleep, don’t you? Well, there is pretty simple prevention you can do in order to prevent all of these. You only need to stop eating in your bed. In case you do it, you need to make sure that the sheets are changed.

4. Wash Bed Linens

As you probably know, when you sleep, you sweat, and your skin cells and hair are surely going to fallout. At the same time, people are eating in their beds, as we’ve already mentioned earlier in our article. Surely, you wouldn’t like to sleep in a dirty bed, right? Therefore, one of the things you need to do is to wash your bed linens frequently. According to some reports and studies, these need to be washed a couple of times a month in order to prevent these from happening. This is something that should be done even in situations where you have a mattress protector. In case the company provides a set of instructions related to washing, you need to follow them strictly. We would highly recommend you to do it and keep your mattress clean.

5. Let the Sun in

Every now and then, you need to let some sun into the light of your mattress. When the weather is at the best possible level, you should get your mattress outside and let is feel the sun a little. That way you will be able to air the bed out for a couple of hours. This means that you will be able to remove all of the things that accumulated in the mattress over the years. In case you are in a surrounding you can expect some bugs to inhabit in your mattress, you will need to have a cover on it while it is outside.

6. Follow Manufacturer’s Instructions

One of the things that you will surely get when you buy one of these, is a set of instructions that will lead you to how to use it properly. Surely, one part of these instructions will surely tell the story about how you should clean it. You should follow these strictly since they are going to provide you with all the essential information that will make you increase the durability of your mattress. Thankfully, you can be sure that you will get these, no matter which one of these you will buy. Surely, you will see that different types of mattresses will come with different sets of instructions.