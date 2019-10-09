Makeup Bag: 5 Pre-Fall Beauty Must-Haves

Now that we’ve acknowledged that summer is on its way out, we can get excited about fall makeup! With new trends come new releases, and you know what that means: it’s high time to update your makeup wardrobe, so to speak.
Here are my product picks that will have you craving the cool weather sooner than you think…
Make Up For Ever
It looks terrifying, but hear me out: a dark plum lip is everywhere for fall, and this is the perfect formula for easing into the trend in a way that’s comfortable and decidedly un-goth. The sheer, balmy texture makes it easy to control the opacity, so you can dab it on sparingly for a translucent red wine stain or layer with abandon for that deep vampy look. The finish is truly moisturizing and neither glossy nor matte — think the natural, flattering sheen of Chapstick with far more pigment.
Bite Beauty
If dark lips aren’t for you, but bold statement lips are, why not hold onto one of the only summer staples that can see you through all four seasons? This electrifying coral shade is unbelievably kind to all skin tones and, paired with a bit of black eyeliner and a bare face, can be the only makeup you need to get you through the day, even when suffering the onset of Seasonal Affective Disorder. You’ll look bright even if you don’t feel it.
Laura Mercier
Lips aren’t the only feature coming up violets. Swirl a large, fluffy blush into this compact, then dust it on the apples of cheeks, below cheekbones, onto the eyelids, or wherever else you see fit for a soft layer of color that’s more modern than your typical rose. A neutral mauve is incredibly versatile — you can use it for a flush on cheeks (with a blush brush), to create shadowy contours (with an angled contour brush), and to add subtle dimension to the eye area (with a shadow brush).
Yves Saint Laurent
If you think subtly colored mascara is pointless, think again, and think hard. This famously fantastic version comes in several eye-enhancing shades, but I’ve got my eye on Bronze Black: its gilded metallic pigments meets the original intense black shade to define eyes with light-reflecting properties for a touch of something so very je ne sais quoi.
Too Faced
Too Faced’s shadow collections spare you the agony that comes with throwing down a chunk of change for a few paltry single shadows. This Matte version comes complete with nine colors that can be mixed and matched for endless looks, in soft, smoky shades of various intensities that will get you fall-ready in an instant.
Original by Rachel Krause