Makeup Bag: Multitasking Makeup For Effortless Summer Skin

It’s getting warmer out there … which means many things. One of them is that it’s high time to chuck your heavy winter foundations in favor of something lighter, less smothering, and preferably the kind of simple one-step product that you can just smooth on and go. This is not the time to be painstakingly dotting concealer on every little blemish — that’s what the other 9 months of the year are for. For one less thing to worry about, grab one of these 5 light, multitasking base products, toss ‘em in your beach bag, and go!

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Primer, moisturizer, foundation, anti-aging treatment, sunscreen — this oil-free multitasking product covers all the basics with a light, airy formula that goes on smooth and diffuses light to minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores. Plus, it makes skin feel so soft. It goes on fairly sheer, so don’t stress about finding a perfect color match.

Vichy ProEven Mineral BB Cream

For a slightly fuller-coverage choice, Vichy’s tinted mineral BB cream, packed with antioxidants, is a must-have for evening out skin tone and correcting dark spots over time. Skin is immediately more radiant upon application and can be built upon for more coverage, and the hydrating effects last for a full 24 hours, even after you’ve washed it off.

Jane Iredale Amazing Base Loose Mineral Powder SPF 20

Jane Iredale’s line of good-for-you, mineral-powered products are pricy, but almost always worth it. Dusted on with a fluffy brush, this loose powder provides protective sunscreen that is water resistant for up to 40 minutes. The finish is sheer and natural, but you’ll be surprised by how well this finely-milled powder covers up any imperfections without the look or feel of heavy makeup. It also comes in every shade under the sun, from the palest pale to deep brown.

Olay Fresh Effects BB Cream Skin Perfecting Tinted Moisturizer

The latest offering from skincare favorite Olay is an all-in-one choice for a brighter, fresher complexion. Oil-free means you’ll never have to worry about this silky lotion clogging your pores, and broad spectrum SPF 15 helps to protect skin from harmful rays. Fingers crossed they come out with more shades soon, because two light ones just aren’t going to cut it!

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB 8-in-1 Beauty Balm Skin Perfector SPF 30

This drugstore hero is unrivaled for the price. The “8-in-1″ refers to its power to blur imperfections, brighten, even skin tone, smooth, hydrate, enhance, and protect with SPF 30, plus the added benefit of having zero oil or heavy ingredients.

Original by Rachel Krause