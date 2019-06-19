25 Top achievers in Tech: Inspiration

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The world of developers is crammed with brilliant minds that have offered the tech world some astonishing business ideas and opportunities. Those that influence tech are not only developers though, and that is why some people on the list are not from the world of tech. For the rest of us tech has changed the way we do business, shop, learn, and communicate, making our lives easier and it has speeded up how we conclude tasks.

Below is the list of the top 25 people that currently have the ability to influence tech and the business world the most in 2019.

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Entrepreneur, investor and engineer, Elon Musk has many interests in the tech world. He was the CEO of Tesla, co-founded SpaceX, the Boring Company, Neuralink, Open AI and PayPal. Indeed a controversial figure, he has often times proved all his critics wrong.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and founder

Jeff Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon, the e-commerce and cloud giant that has grown to $916 billion net value.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and co-founder

With over 1.5 billion daily active users, Facebook co-founder and CEO, recently celebrated 15 years of its launch. Zuckerberg has had to face the massive growth of the social network, but also many controversies.

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder

The co-founder of Microsoft made his fortune and is now set on giving back in order to make the world healthier, connected and a fairer place. He is doing this through the Bill & Melina Gates Foundation.

Donald Trump, president of the US

The President of the US recently announced an executive order to advance artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, he has said that his administration is considering whether to launch antitrust investigations into Amazon, Facebook and Google.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

Having started at Microsoft in 1992, Satya Nadella became CEO in 2014. Since then Microsoft has almost reached Apple and Amazon in market value.

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

Sundar Pichai, an engineer, became CEO in 2015 but joined Google in 2004. He has headed Google Chrome and Android.

Avi & Henri Ben Ezra, SnatchBot co-founders

Avi and Henri Ben Ezra are CTO and CEO, respectively, of SnatchBot. Their platform is used by Airbnb, Allianz, HSBC and others. Their chatbots are created to enhance customer experience and satisfaction, while they are also helping reduce credit card fraud. Avi Ben Ezra is touted to be the top researcher in the world on AI. They disrupted workforces in every country and language through their chatbot platform – and even helped reduce the carbon footprint of many people who traveled to work unnecessarily by having more bots work seamlessly alongside humans.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Tim Cook took the role of CEO at Apple in 2011 but joined the company in 1998. When in August, Apple became the first trillion dollar company he was granted 1.3% of the vote.

Linus Torvalds, Linux creator

Linux creator Linius Torvalds, stepped away from the Linus project temporarily. Linux is the free and open source operating system which allows huge teams of programmers to collaborate on the same software. His approximate 2% contribution to the Linux kernel is one of the largest as thousands of people contributed to it.

Dan Abramov, a software engineer on the React team at Facebook

Dan Abramov is a member of the React team at Facebook and is a software engineer. React was created and is maintained by Facebook and is a popular JavaScript library used to create interactive features for applications.

Xi Jiping, president of the People’s Republic of China

The president of China, Xi Jinping, spearheaded the initiative to make the country tech and manufacturing superpower. The campaign, named Made in China 2025, has taken a back seat for now. The tech industry has felt the impact of the trade war between the US and China.

Evan You, creator of Vue.js

Evan You is the creator of Vue.js. It is an open-source JavaScript framework for building interfaces and single page applications and the idea came from when he worked for Google and was using Angular JS.

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum

At the age of 21, Vitalik Buterin created and released the blockchain platform Ethereum. His interest in bitcoin led him to co-found Bitcoin Magazine. The concept behind Ethereum is that it’s a blockchain platform where other applications can be built on.

Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices CEO

Lisa Su is a Taiwanese American and has a PhD in electrical engineering at MIT. She is known for her semiconductor design and is one of the first researchers to look into silicon-on-insulator technology. She has been at AdvanceMicro devices since 2012 and has served as president and CEO since 2014. She has previously worked at Freescale Semiconductor, IBM, and Texas Instruments.

Jack Ma, Alibaba co-founder and executive chairman

Jack Ma co-founded the Alibaba Group, one of the world’s largest e-commerce businesses. Alibaba set the record as the world’s biggest public stock offering when it went public, it raised $25billion. The former English teacher plans to step down in September.

Richard Stallman, president and founder of the Free Software Foundation

The starter of the Free Software Movement in 1983, Richard Stallman developed GNU, a free, open-source operating system. Two years down the line, he started advocating for free and open software and founded the Free Software Foundation for this purpose.

Andrew Ng, founder and CEO of Landing AI and co-founder of Coursera

Andrew NG has co-founded the online learning platform Coursera and is an adjunct computer science professor at Stanford University. He is currently one of the most famous AI computer scientists in the world and he has co-founded Landing AI. It provides AI-powered solutions to help companies set up AI systems.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

As the leader of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit has called for more regulations on tech companies especially about their transparency and privacy policies. He is a strong supporter of the repeal of net neutrality.

Rich Hickey, Cognitect CTO and creator of Clojure and Datomic

Rich Hickey is the CTO of Cognitect, the home to both the programming language Clojure and the database Datomic. He is the creator of both.

Larry Page, Alphabet CEO and co-founder of Google

By completely changing the way we use the Internet, Larry Page, together with Sergey Brin, helped us connect to information in ways that we never imagined. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company created in 2015 to slim Google down and Larry is its CEO.

Jeff Dean, Google senior fellow

Jeff Dean has been at Google since 1999 and is known throughout the industry for his technical skills. Jeff is currently the leader of the Google research team that is working on deep learning artificial intelligence research.

Werner Vogels, Amazon CTO

As vice president and CTO at Amazon, Werner Vogels is part of the team of architects behind Amazon’s cloud computing and the development of Amazon Web Services. As a visiting scientist at Cornell University, he researched scaling enterprise computer systems and in 1997, he co-founded Reliable Network Solutions Inc.

Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind CEO and founder

Demis Hassabis is the founder and CEO of the artificial intelligence research company DeepMind. Besides been an AI researcher, Hassabis is also a neuroscientist, video game designer and as a world-class game player. DeepMinds was acquired by Google in 2014.

John Skeet, a staff software engineer at Google

Besides being a software engineer at Google John Skeets is best known for being the top contributor on Stack Overflow. The website is where millions of coders go for when they need questions answered about programming.