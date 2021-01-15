4 Male Sex Toys To Close the Distance in LDRs

As anyone who’s ever been in one could attest, a long-distance relationship (LDR) is never easy. As LDR takes away physical contact, which is an essential factor in building up intimacy in a romantic relationship, being in an LDR is like agreeing to a dead bed. The distance makes many things impossible to accomplish, sex especially, and it could get real lonely at times.

As sex is a biological need as it is emotional, being apart takes its toll. This is especially true for men whose libido is perceived to be stronger than women’s. But as Autoblow users have proven, distance doesn’t have to be an absolute vexation. Sex toys are practically mainstream and there are now a gazillion sex toy choices for men.

Male sex toys are now more diverse and sophisticated, offering you plenty of options in the pleasure department. There are toys you can use for solo play or for mutual masturbation to relieve that searing sexual tension. And there are the so-called “teledildonics” if you and your partner are feeling more adventurous.

You must come across teledildonics as you get familiar with state-of-the-art pleasure toys. They are toys meant for long-distance love. They can be connected to the internet to allow the user seamless control of their partner’s own pleasure device via a phone app or software for a personalized experience. Spell “technological wonders.”

Well apparently, any sex toy can be used for LDR sex with some resourcefulness and creativity according to sexologist Megan Stubbs, EdD. So being apart is no longer an excuse for not being able to do things together as a couple. Sexual tension can be maintained through regular, creative communication and creating shared experiences from time to time.

So to help you withstand the challenges of a long-distance relationship, we have come up with the following list of male sex toys you can add to your pleasure box:

1. Masturbation Sleeve

If you have a penis and you are looking to get off as efficiently as possible, masturbation sleeves are for you. It encases your penis and targets its distinct pleasure zones while it twerks and jerks. It comes in various materials, shapes, and textures, and depending on its design, can mimic the feel of a vagina, mouth, or anus. So whether you’re a vaginal, oral, or anal enthusiast, there’s a masturbation sleeve for you.

There’s a masturbation sleeve with unique canal textures and specially molded orifices to simulate a vaginal penetration. The same goes with oral- and anal-designed orifices. They come in flesh-colored, skin-like material for enhanced realism, with different vibration patterns and contraction settings for your orgasmic options.

Miss a handjob? There’s also a nifty masturbation sleeve that can jerk you off sans hands. There are fully automated ones for interactive pleasures and maximum versatility. Some are compatible with most virtual reality gear and come with access to an online porn library. It’s best for solo play when you miss your partner and want to jerk off the loneliness.

Some masturbation sleeves are interactive and can be synced with pre-recorded porn content via bluetooth. Some can be connected with your partner’s device using motion sensors. These interactive toys can be connected and controlled by each other, giving you and your partner free rein.

2. Penile Vibrator

For solo play or for a mutual masturbation sesh, a penile vibrator is another toy you can try. It mimics a handjob’s rapid and repetitive manual stimulation of the penis, using vibration to induce ejaculation. Compared to the masturbation sleeve, the penile vibrator is not wearable; it is a specially designed mechanical vibrator placed at the base of the glans penis (penis tip).

Speaking of, vibroejaculation (or penile vibratory stimulation, PVS) is also therapeutic as it is used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). For your information, powerful medical penile vibrators are known to help men with spinal cord injury to achieve ejaculation.

3. Prostate Massager

Prostate massager is the way to go if you wish for some backdoor adventure. With this contraption, you will find simultaneous penile penetration and anal stimulation possible even when you’re all on your own.

Like PVS, a prostate massage can also be therapeutic. It can ease fluid blockages in the reproductive system, thereby eliminating pain and discomfort with ejaculation. Prostate stimulation, along with other medical treatments, is also used to treat ED and prostatitis.

4. Sex Doll

It is probably neither a popular nor conventional choice, but if more realistic simulated sex is what you want and you have money to burn, you can get a customized sex doll in your partner’s likeness.

Know that the days of inflatable sex dolls are long gone. Today’s most expensive sex dolls are highly complex, more life-like, and customizable from their hair strands down to their fingernails. You can have one made according to your preferred age, height, weight, ethnicity, you name it. You can even decide on the facial expression!

Of course, it may be wise to get your partner’s consent first if you wish to have them immortalised in a sex doll. Or, you can simply have one made in realisation of some of your deep-seated sexual fantasies—if you have the hots for that blue alien from Avatar or the green one from Guardians of the Galaxy—with your partner’s consent, if you must.

Takeaway

Long-distance relationships are tough and are definitely not for the frail-hearted. Lovers either make it or break it, which is the case for all anyway, long distance or not. The good thing though is that nowadays, there are sex toys you and your partner can use to help ease your sexual frustration.

There are sex toys for solo play to get you through those lonely nights on your own, as well as teledildonics for mutual masturbation sesh with your partner via virtual or phone sex, or shared sessions with remote sex. In this day and age, you will find that the possibilities for sexual intimacy, distance notwithstanding, are endless.