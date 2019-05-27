Malu Trevejo Bio, Wiki, Personal life, Career

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Malu Trevejo is known for being one of the most influential teenage stars in terms of social media. She is 16 and she has become famous due to her Instagram account. It needs to be added that she is also trying to build a music career.

Personal life

Malu Travejo was born on the 15th October in 2002 in Cuba. We can say that she is 1.63cm tall and 44.5kg weight. Her hair color is black while her eyes are brown. Her sizes are 24-32-32 inches and her zodiac sign is Libra. When we are talking about her personal life, we need to say that she does not reveal any details about her parents and about her childhood days. We also do not have any information regarding the school she went to and education she finished.

Career

She started to work on her career in 2014 when she realized the potential of the social media. Her career started to become more prominent in 2015 when she started with the uploading of the photos and videos of herself on Instagram. Her hard work has paid off in 3.9 million people that currently follow her there. This is not the only social media where she is active. She is also active on Twitter and she has over 43.6K followers there. Many people also know her from musical.ly, where she tries to present as a musical star. Currently, she has over 1.3 million fans on her account there. She started to present herself on YouTube in 2017 when she made her own account. Until now, she has gathered over 41K subscriptions. Her earnings and net worth are not known at this moment. It needs to be added that she also has a Facebook account with over 455.4K followers there and 1.1 million subscriptions.

Love life

There have been a lot of gossips that she is having an affair with NBA YoungBoy, who is a rapper. However, we can say that she is in a relationship, but the identity of her boyfriend is not known. They posted their first mutual photo on the 11th March in 2017.