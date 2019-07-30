A Man Is Literally Suing a Woman for Texting Too Much on a First Date

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You can really sue someone for this?

First dates can be very uncomfortable. You don’t know each other very well, you’re not really sure what to talk about, and you don’t even know their sense of humor. You find yourself pushing food around on your plate or sipping at your coffee, totally at a loss for what to do. So some people resort to things that not everyone approves of.

This woman was clearly feeling uncomfortable, so she looked at her phone and spent some time texting. That made her date so angry, so he’s trying to sue her.

Like Any Other Date

Brandon Vezmar took a girl on what most people would consider to be a perfectly normal date. They went to the movies to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Things were going just fine, until his date took out her phone, apparently it was just too much for Vezmar to handle.

Chatty Cathy

According to Vezmar, his date, who didn’t want her name publicized, took out her phone a mere 15 minutes into the movie. She then continued to use her phone between 10-15 times throughout the course of the movie.

Please stop!

According to Vezmar, he asked his date to stop texting, but she continued to text away, so he asked if she could continue her conversation out of the movie theatre.

His date took him up on it. She left and drove away in her car. Vezmar reacted like any reasonable human being would…

Two Sides to the Story

The local newspaper interviewed Vezmar’s date about what really happened.

According to her, Vezmar was exaggerating by a long shot. She said, “I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody. It wasn’t like constant texting.”

On top of it all, Vezmar texted her a few days later to ask her to pay him back for the tickets: $17.31. After she said no, he decided to take her to court.

“A Threat to Civilized Society”

According to Vezmar’s lawsuit, he is suing her because her texting was against the policy of the movie theatre. Her actions distracted others from viewing the movie, including him.

In the petition, Vezmar wrote: “While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society.”

Crazy Talk

