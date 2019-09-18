Maria Caroline Ingraham Bio, Life, Mother, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Maria Caroline Ingraham is a famous daughter of her mother Laura Ingraham who is one of the most popular radio hosts on the Fox News Channel. The interesting fact about them is that Maria is not Laura’s birth daughter. The famous host adopted her daughter from a foster care home.

Despite being, Maria has love and attention just like a biological daughter. Her mother, Laura, described that adoption was the best decision of her life, and she is avoiding the word adopted.

Continue reading and find out how the adoption happened and other exciting facts about Mari’s life.

The early life of Maria Caroline Ingraham

Maria was born in Guatemala. She holds American nationality. Maria’s date of birth is not known, and the same is with information about her birth parents. However, she was adopted in May of 2008 by Laura Ingraham. At the moment, Maria was three years old. After she got taken from the orphanage in Guatemala, she changed her name to Maria Caroline Ingraham. The love that she got from her mother was enough for her, so she never wanted to find out anything about her birth parents.

Maria was brought up to the United States, and she spent her childhood together with two siblings. A year after Maria’s adoption, Ingraham adopted one more child, a 13 months old Michael Dmitri from Moscow, Russia. Two years after Michael came into their home, the famous host took another child, Nikolai Peter Ingraham, also from Russia. Before the decision to adopt her children, Laura mentioned that the mother instinct showed up the moment after she was spending time with her friend’s children.

The information about Maria’s education is not known because she is secretive about her life, the same as her mother.

The story of how Maria became a part of Laura’s Ingraham Family

Laura called the trip to adopt her daughter as one of the most amazing days in her life. The conservative radio host announced on her show that she welcomed a little girl from Guatemala. After many years of spending time with her friend’s children, Laura was ready to become a parent. Once she got a confirmation for the adoption, she went to the orphanage and saw Maria at the doorsteps. According to her words, at the moment of seeing Maria, Ingraham knew that she wanted to be her mother. When Maria came to her home, she couldn’t believe how happy she is and how beautiful her daughter was.

Because Laura was never getting married, Maria and her siblings are growing up with only one parent. However, it seems that a famous journalist is doing a fantastic job when it comes to parenting.

Laura Ingraham has been in a couple of relationships, but none of them lasted. She was dating Keith Olbermann and Dinesh D’Souza. Also, she used to date James Reyes to whom she was engaged, but the couple broke up.

Maria’s personal life

Until this time, no information was revealed about Maria’s career. She is famous because of her popular mother. However, Maria is a good daughter, and she is focusing on her studies as she wants to make her mother proud. She doesn’t have any boyfriend also. The girl is also not active on social media, and Caroline doesn’t have Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. She is in the protection of her mother, and Maria does not want to announce any personal matters.

Maria has a special bond with her siblings and her mother, so she spends holidays with them.

Net Worth

Same like the other information about a personal matter, Maria didn’t talk about her earnings. According to the fact that she is still studying, we can assume that she doesn’t have a job. However, Caroline has a very successful and wealthy mother. Laura Ingraham is radio host of the Fox News Channel, and she is also a co-owner of Ingraham Media Group. In her career, she wrote six books, and each of them is popular. Laura’s net worth is estimated to be $45 million. From this fact we can say that Maria, together with her two siblings, enjoys a net worth of $45 million. Since Maria is still young, we can soon expect a successful career from her as well.