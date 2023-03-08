Reasons Why Marijuana Should be Legalized for Medical Purposes

There are a variety of reasons why many people want to understand marijuana scientific research reports. There is a lot that needs to be researched, and still, there are a lot of discoveries already made.

The two main marijuana chemicals, THC and CBD, have properties that can treat a wide range of ailments. The plant has more than 100 other chemicals still under research. There has been mixed public opinion about marijuana legalization. The citizens and other stakeholders have every good reason to support legalization.

There is vast scientific evidence of the benefits of medical marijuana

Research on marijuana and its medicinal values started more than a century ago. Research intensified recently due to advancements in technology. Scientists have successfully extracted different chemicals with varying properties from the plant. They have pinpointed two chemicals, THC and CBD, as the main chemicals with advanced medicinal values.

Before modern research, there was no scientific proof that marijuana treats a wide range of conditions. Modern science has done many clinical tests on both animals and patients using various weed products. The studies have concluded marijuana is effective in the treatment of a wide variety of diseases and health conditions, including.

Boosting appetite

Improving sleep patterns

Treatment of cancer

Arthritis

Seizures

Epilepsy

Digestive system conditions

Mental conditions

Weight management

Pain management

The current generation no longer relies on guesses but on science. Already, scientific reports have proved that marijuana use is safe when used in the right doses.

The number of people who need medical marijuana to prolong their life is increasing

People around the world have used marijuana to treat various conditions for many centuries. By 2737 BC, the Chinese were using marijuana tea to treat malaria, loss of memory, and rheumatism. Hemp was introduced in Europe in 500 BC but was first used as medicine in 1271. Today, the number of people who need medical marijuana is increasing.

Health Europa reports that 340,000 patients will rely on medical marijuana in the UK by 2024. In early 2022, a YouGov survey reported 1.4 million people in the UK using self-subscribed medical marijuana to treat various conditions. The number could be higher and still growing. Legalization of medical marijuana will help more people access its products to prolong their life and health.

More than half of UK adults support the legalization of medical marijuana

A Recreational Europe report shows that 55% of UK adults support the legalization of medical marijuana. Most of the respondents said they would like the government to regulate its use and distribution. The report revealed that 52% of UK adults believe marijuana users should never receive criminal punishment. The report further reveals that UK adults believe marijuana is safer to use compared to tobacco or alcohol.

In a different recent study, Redfield & Wilton Strategies reports that British citizens are split on the subject. 35% of men and 35% of women equally support legalization, but men are 45% more likely supportive. 34% of those who support are from 18 years to 24 years old.

51% of Conservative voters support legalization against 32% of Labour voters. The overwhelming support of medical marijuana legalization by UK adults shows they understand its medicinal benefits.

Legalization will benefit the country in revenue from taxes

Medical marijuana has been a contentious issue, with many legal challenges surrounding its use. However, since its legalization in 2018, there have been no reports of misuse or increased use by minors. Instead, effective education and regulation have contributed to a drop in the number of teenagers using marijuana.

The legalization of medical marijuana also brings economic benefits to the UK government. Taxes from growers, processors, distributors, retailers, and marijuana packaging manufacturers will be collected, providing a significant source of revenue. This revenue stream is crucial for the government, and it will help to offset the costs of healthcare and other essential services.

Furthermore, the legalization of medical marijuana will create job opportunities for citizens. The marijuana sector in the UK is set to be worth £1 billion by 2026, according to City Yam. The industry will provide employment for growers, processors, distributors, and retailers, among others, contributing to the growth of the economy.

The legalization of medical marijuana has not led to increased misuse by minors, and effective regulation has contributed to a drop in teenage use. The government will benefit from taxes collected from the industry, and citizens will benefit from employment opportunities. Therefore, it is essential to continue exploring the potential benefits of medical marijuana while ensuring effective regulation to mitigate any potential risks.

Conclusion

The legalization of medical marijuana has been a topic of debate and discussion for many years in the UK. However, a recent study conducted by YouGov has revealed that more than half of UK adults support the legalization of medical marijuana. This is a significant shift in public opinion and highlights the growing awareness of the potential medical benefits of marijuana.

Modern scientific research has shown that marijuana contains a wide variety of medical benefits, including pain relief, reducing inflammation, and treating anxiety and depression. In addition, it has been found to have therapeutic effects for patients with epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and other chronic conditions. With an increasing number of patients needing medical marijuana, legalization is necessary to provide them with safe and legal access to this treatment.

Legalizing medical marijuana will also bring about economic benefits for the government. The government will be able to regulate and tax the sale of medical marijuana, which will add another line of revenue to boost the economy. In addition, the legalization of medical marijuana will create job opportunities in the medical marijuana industry, which will further contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Furthermore, legalizing medical marijuana will reduce the burden on the criminal justice system. Currently, individuals caught with marijuana can face harsh penalties, including imprisonment. Legalization will free up resources currently used to enforce marijuana-related laws and allow law enforcement to focus on more pressing issues.

In conclusion, the legalization of medical marijuana in the UK has the potential to provide numerous benefits to society. With growing public support and scientific evidence supporting its medical benefits, it is time for the government to seriously consider legalizing medical marijuana.