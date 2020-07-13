Don’t Stop Marketing! Use These Tips Instead to Survive a Recession

If you’re in the real estate industry, the business has probably been slow lately. However, the wait and see approach is not an ideal marketing strategy for the modern era. Unfortunately, many realtors are struggling to adapt their marketing techniques to current economic conditions, but you don’t have to be one of them. These tried and true advertising strategies can allow you to successfully promote your brand:

Know Your Audience By Doing Market Research

If you don’t do market research, you are effectively flying blind. In order to learn who your customer base is, surveys are one of the most effective techniques. While the suggestions in this article are likely to be effective for many real estate businesses, it’s important to adjust the amount that you use each of these strategies based on what’s most likely to resonate with your client base. For instance, online marketing is likely to resonate with a younger audience more effectively than advertisements that are mailed to them.

Make Use Of Social Media Marketing

Many people are spending a lot of time at home, which means that social media websites are getting more viewers than usual. Posting new content on your company’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages can attract interest in your realty services. Join social media groups that discuss real estate in your region, and make sure that the groups you’re active in focus on your area.

While creating compelling copy is one part of an effective social media marketing strategy, the imagery that you use is just as if not more important. So, make sure that you pick out plenty of eye-catching images to post on social media. Furthermore, it can be a good idea to post photos of homes that you previously helped clients to successfully buy or sell.

Send Postcards And Other Advertising Materials To Potential Clients In Your Area

Many business owners falsely believe that traditional mail marketing will no longer be effective. However, this simply is not the case. Conventional mail is still a great way to reach people, and you can send out postcards and other types of promotional mail to anyone.

Not only is the written content of the postcards important, but you need to make sure that you include eye-catching imagery as well. This will get people’s attention, especially if the images are photos of beautiful properties that you have helped customers buy or sell in the past. Companies like Wise Pelican already have hundreds of beautiful postcard templates that you can choose from.

Send Care Packages To People Who Were Your Clients In The Past

Sending care packages to people who were past clients can be a great way to get past customers to refer other people to your business. This can lead to a substantial increase in business, and it can ensure that you have a base of repeat customers. You don’t need to offer anything fancy. All that you need to do is offer your customers something that will make them more likely to remember your business.

Create A Charity Or Donate To One

If you create a charity, clients will be able to get the sense that you believe strongly in giving back to the world. This can be an effective way to promote your realty business while helping those in need. Making donations to charities is especially effective during these difficult times.

Due to the economic problems that we are experiencing now, many charities are having a life-changing impact on numerous people. Being part of this effort by making donations or even creating a charity of your own is an excellent way to make your business stand out against the competition.

Connect With Other Business Owners To Promote Each Other’s Brands

Connecting with other business owners in the landscaping, construction, and maintenance industries can be a great way to grow your brand. Not only can professionals in these industries help you promote your business, but they can help your clients to create a better new home.

These partnerships will show your customers that you’re able to help them through the whole home buying process, which is a great way to make yourself stand out against the competition. If you are able to make deals with these partners to offer your clients lower prices on these services, this will be even more effective.

Use Pay Per Click Ads

Even though you need to focus on advertising to local customers, pay per click ads can be a great way to promote your company. Pay per click ads are available from major search engines and social media websites, and they are available for an affordable price.

It’s generally best to have your pay per click ads placed above the search results where you need to outrank the competition or place them on websites that are related to local real estate. However, many marketing experts feel that it’s best to not rely too heavily on pay per click advertisements.

Make Use Of Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing can be an effective marketing technique for just about any real estate business, and an affiliate marketer will promote your business and get a percentage of the profits that you get from any client that they attract. Affiliate marketing can allow you to reach an exceptionally large audience online.

There are two different types of affiliate marketing that you can choose from, which are affiliate marketers that are paid per click and advertisers that are only paid when someone actually hires you. Most realtors will find that the latter is best for their brand.

However, you’ll also want to make sure that your affiliate marketers have a strong knowledge of local SEO. This will help to ensure that you are able to use this strategy to attract customers who are from your region.

Have An Effective Local SEO Strategy

Having an effective search engine optimization strategy is essential for any real estate business, and local SEO needs to be tailored to your region. You’ll need to make sure that you have the right keyword density, and 1-3% of your content should consist of keywords.

The best way to create an effective local SEO strategy is to include the name of your city, state, region, or county in some of your keywords. However, it’s important to make sure that these keywords are terms that people will be likely to type in. So, it’s best to do a significant amount of keyword research before choosing the keywords for your real estate business.