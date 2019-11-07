Married Women Drink More Than Married Men, Study Finds

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

New research has found that married women are drinking more than married men after tying the knot. Presented at the American Sociological Association meeting in Denver, the findings were derived from one long-term survey that provided information on more than 5,000 Wisconsin residents’ alcohol habits, gathered four times during a 47-year period.

The research suggested that while men drink more than women overall, women’s “increased drinking after marriage might be an attempt to match their husband’s habits.” Interestingly, the study found all that changes if you get divorced: suddenly-single men drink far more alcohol than married men, while divorced women drank less than married women. They’re relieved, I guess!

No need to turn your attention to single 20-something ladies, researchers. Nothing to see here!

