Mary Marquardt Net Worth, Death speculations, Husband

Who is Mary Marquardt?

Mary Marquardt is a former illustrator and chef, but that isn’t how she came into the spotlight. She is known as the ex-wife of famous Hollywood actor Harrison Ford. They were in marriage for 15 years, and Mary was with Harrison from the very beginning of his professional career.

Marquardt has a life full of ups and downs from divorce to struggling with multiple sclerosis and raising her children. This is her story.

Marriage with Harrison Ford

Mary and Harrison met in college days when they both have been anonymous. Mary was endless support to Ford in his first steps of building a career. She encouraged him to move to Los Angeles and start a voice-over job which led him straight to Hollywood.

They married in 1964 and lived happily together. Three years later, Mary gave birth to their first child Benjamin Ford. In 1969, the couple was blessed with their second child Willard Ford.

At that time, Ford was actively working on his career and got the role of Han Solo in the legendary movie “Star Wars.” The family has lived a prosperous life, and the couple lived under the same roof for 14 years until the fatal moment.

Around the same time when shooting the “Star Wars,” Ford has an extra-marital relationship with his co-star Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia. Rumor has it that Mary caught them together in bend. That event marked the end of a 15 years long marriage between Mary Marquardt and Harrison Ford. The divorce was finalized in 1979.

After divorce, Harrison has re-married twice, and Mary is living a single life taking care of her sons and coping with her disease.

Through the thick times with son Benjamin

Ford’s ex-wife is facing death every day of her life. Marquardt was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the early 2000s. The most significant support through the fighting with the disease was her first-born child Ben. He took good care of his mother, and she couldn’t be more proud of him.

Ben decided to follow in her footsteps to become a chef, while her youngest son Willard Ford went on to become a successful clothier. He is very popular in the cooking world, and he says that everything he is, he owed to his mother.

Benjamin is very active on social media platforms with the aim to raise awareness against the disease his mother is coping with.

Net Worth

Since the divorce, Mary Marquardt has wholly withdrawn from public life. She is not seen in a public event, and she didn’t share any information from her private life. Therefore, there is no information about her incomes or any speculation about her net worth.