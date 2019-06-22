Meet Daddy Couture, the LGBT Fashion Line Taking Over Social Media

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

From the fierce cast of Pose to the recent Netflix original series Bonding and Special, we’re seeing more LGBTQ+ diversity in the media than ever, and now that inclusive pride is extending into the world o fashion. That’s where Daddy Couture comes in. The clothing and accessory line, which was founded in 2018 and features a full range of tees, hoodies, undies, and more, touts itself as “by queer people for queer people.” In just a year, they’ve already made a big impression with their fans, amassing significant followers across their social media platforms.

It’s easy to see why people are obsessed! Their Instagram features high fashion editorial photography with a decidedly queer spin, creating the perfect mix of aspirational and accessible. Unlike so many other fashion brands, Daddy Couture isn’t only about featuring muscular hotties (although they have some of those too). Instead, they work with models and influencers of all shapes, sizes, sexualities, and races in an attempt to best reflect the full range of identities that fall under the umbrella of LGBTQ+.

Some of those models include familiar faces who have earned their status as gay icons, like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Rebecca More, and Chris Crocker, just to name a few. All of which have been imortatalized in their own original illustrated, limited edition design sold through the Daddy Couture website.

However, it’s not just celebs who get shine over on Daddy Couture’s Instagram. The brand regularly features and engages with their fans around the world, which has earned them a massive community of loyal fans, most of which are clamoring to get their fashionable selfies shared on the brand’s Instagram Story.

Being an LGBTQ+ owned and operated fashion brand doesn’t mean their looks are all rainbows. According to the Daddy Couture website, the brand wants to help you “unleash your inner-extra,” and they live up to that promise with witty, high-end apparel that features hilariously cheeky sayings like “Retired Twink,” “Pumpkin Spice Bottom,” and “Daddy Issues.”

The clothing company shows no signs of slowing down, with new products being released for pride and an overall refresh and refinement of their line. In 2019, as gender roles and sexuality becomes more fluid and people from all walks of life begin to embrace the full spectrum of their identities, Daddy Couture’s success stands as proof folks are looking to add a little more “extra” to their life.