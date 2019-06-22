3 new phones which are best for Business

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Business nowadays is something that is heavily reliant on smartphones in order to get things done. So, for many of us, choosing the right business phone is something that’s extremely important. However, since the market has already way too much to offer, and each company is promoting its product as the very best, a person might feel a bit overwhelmed when choosing a device.

Business phones are smartphones that have great processing speed, as well as features that really help businessmen get things done. They are not really different than standard, casual-use smartphones, but there are definitely some things which help a lot.

Today we’re discussing some top choices for business phones, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end. Here’s what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9

According to many expert phone-review sites such as www.anewcellphone.com, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is probably the best business phone in the entire world at the moment. It is not very cheap, but it offers cutting-edge technology and the required processing power to help you go through your tasks like never before.

It has a very good display, a 1TB storage and a very durable battery, which are some of the most important things for a businessman. Last but not least, the selling point of this phone is the ability to be used it in DeX mode which helps you replace your desktop PC or Lap-Top entirely. Very impressive.

The One Plus 6

An amazing performer for its price, this smartphone is what every businessman dreams of. The interface is clean and fuss-free, the CPU is extremely powerful (an Octa-Core 4×2.8Ghz) and a long-lasting battery. It also has a strong camera, so in case you need to take some professional photos, you will definitely be able to. The reason why this phone is so used is because of its price, which is definitely much lower than it should be for such a highly functional smartphone.

The iPhone XS

According to many loyal Apple users, the iPhone XS is considered to be one of the best phones that Apple has ever made. It comes at an affordable price, with extremely good functionality and features that are absolutely mind-blowing.

If you want to look professional and serious in what you do, nothing helps more than having an iPhone in your hand. The phone has a great battery life, an amazing camera and a great processor. It has 4 Gigabytes of RAM which is absolutely crazy for a mobile phone. This will allow you to multitask and work on multiple apps at the same time, which is something that businessmen tend to do a lot.

As a conclusion, choosing a business smartphone is all about personal preference, but you should be aiming for something that’s functional and has enough processing power to help you go through all your tasks without wasting much time, as well as a great battery life that won’t let you down when you need it the most.