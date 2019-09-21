Meet The Woman Who Can Have 6 Hours Of Orgasms A Day

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What would you do if the greatest gift in life suddenly became your worst nightmare?

Cara Anaya, 30, lives in Arizona with her husband Tony Carlisi and their 10-year-old son Merrick, but her life is anything but normal. Cara suffers from Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder (PGAD), a condition that causes frequent and consistent orgasms. The condition, which can cause Cara to suffer up to 180 orgasms in just two hours, first started three years ago when she was grocery shopping and everything that she saw, smelled and touched made her sexually aroused. She immediately fell down, began having multiple orgasms on the floor and eventually made it home— but the orgasms didn’t stop.

Cara’s condition has become severe, to the point where she can have several orgasms in a minute, leaving her very little control over her body. Cara told Barcroft Media that she’s learning to hide her arousal by “remaining straight-faced and learning to breathe through it,” but that it’s overwhelming and preventing her from living a normal life.

“It has devastated my involvement in my son’s life because I feel too dirty to be a part of it. We want him to be a normal kid but at the same time he can’t have friends around because mom has this condition. Even doing the school run is a worry because the arousal will build and build and I just have to stay in the car until it is over or try and mask it. When you are around children you feel like a pervert because you have all these really strong feelings rushing through your body at the same time.”

On her best days, Cara is having about ten orgasms a day, but still remains unable to do “normal” things like go out in public or visit open spaces. She even had to quit her job as a waitress.

“Some days when it’s really bad I just want to shut the curtains and never get up. Other days I have little control over my body, and I will only have suffered 10 orgasms that day and I feel I could go back to work, get my life back,” she says. “On a good day life goes on, a bad day it’s disabling but I still have to pick up Merrick from school, be a wife to Tony and make the dinner. On a bad day it’s like the Cookie Monster on cookies.”

PGAD has left Cara with an increase of hormones in her body, which makes her crave a lot of physical attention. While she still has sex with her husband, she remains continuously aroused, which causes a lot of marital frustration. Aside from taking a toll on Cara emotionally and mentally, her condition also leaves her dehydrated, deprives her of sleep and injures her knees and ankles. She’s visited numerous doctors and specialists, has undergone numerous tests and sought advice from a psychiatrist, but has come up empty-handed.

“As an illness it leaves me feeling incredibly lonely because nobody understands, and there is so little awareness of the condition. Right now I seek solace and advice in the online community but there just isn’t enough awareness out there. Even doctors don’t know a cure. I just want it to stop. To outsiders it might sound wonderful but it is unfulfilling and shameful. I’d do anything to find a cure.”

[Daily Mail UK]

Original by Katie Oldenburg